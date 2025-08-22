Klar Limited: Independent Laboratory Testing Reports on Klar Water Filter Performance

IAPMO R&T and QFT Laboratory conducted testing to NSF standards.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Independent laboratory testing of Klar Water Filters was carried out by IAPMO R&T and QFT Laboratory to NSF standards. The testing evaluated the filters against several widely recognised drinking water contaminants.

The results reported reductions of:

- Chlorine: 99%

- PFOAs (Forever Chemicals): 99%

- Pharmaceuticals: 99%

- Heavy metals: 96%

- Fluoride: 90%

Chlorine, heavy metals, PFOAs, pharmaceuticals, and fluoride are substances frequently identified in water quality discussions and are a concern for households worldwide. The testing provides measured data on how Klar's filters perform in reducing these contaminants.

The work was carried out independently, and the results are being made available for public reference.

