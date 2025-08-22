No Payne Roofing: Worsening Hailstorms Have Alberta Residents Seeking Secure Roofing Options

Last year's intense hailstorms in Calgary caused nearly $2.8 billion in insured damages, making it the second-most expensive natural disaster in Canadian history according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC).

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Meteorologists and insurers alike point to a troubling trend: hail events in Alberta are becoming more frequent, more severe, and more expensive for both homeowners and the insurance industry.

Insurance claims related to hail damage have surged recently, with Alberta leading the country in both claim volume and cost. As extreme weather patterns persist, experts say there is growing interest in building materials that extend roof life, reduce storm-related repair costs, and limit insurance claims.

One option gaining traction is the use of Class 4 impact-resistant shingles. These shingles are designed to withstand the force of large hailstones and other severe weather impacts. Calgary roofing contractor No Payne Roofing has made the decision to use only Class 4 shingles in all installations.

"At No Payne, we only use Class 4 shingles as they're hail-resistant and hail-proof, delivering long-term quality and reducing damage to Calgary homes," said Mike Payne, owner of No Payne Roofing. "Eventually, we may see Class 4 shingles as the standard for building codes. But for now, it's just a great option to save time, money, and the hassle of insurance claims." He goes on to explain that deductibles could be increasing to $10,000, making class 4 shingles a solid investment to avoid that cost.

While materials like Class 4 shingles provide strong surface protection, the integrity of the underlying structure also matters. Many older homes in Calgary still have plywood roof decking, installed over 40 years ago. The lifespan of plywood is typically around 50 years under optimal conditions, but extreme weather exposure can reduce this.

Installing new roofing over aging plywood can lead to performance issues and may void manufacturer warranties, as many roofing material producers require that the underlying structure meet specific age and quality standards. Payne notes that replacing deteriorated plywood when re-roofing is an essential but often overlooked step. His Calgary team ensures the plywood they install during your roof repair will last as long as your new shingles. No Payne Roofing's focus on both durable shingles and solid underlying structures is part of a broader push in the roofing industry to adapt to Alberta's increasingly severe weather.

For now, roofing specialists say that adopting higher-grade materials voluntarily can help Calgary homeowners avoid costly roof repairs or replacements , extend the lifespan of their roofs, and maintain compliance with manufacturer warranties.

