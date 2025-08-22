Hope for Haiti, Inc.: Vineyards in the Valley Returns to Scottsdale on December 6 With Over 60 Participating Wineries

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Vineyards in the Valley, Scottsdale's premier wine-tasting experience with a mission, returns on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Scottsdale Stadium. This one-of-a-kind event will feature wines from over 60 ultra-premium, highly allocated wineries across acclaimed regions around the world, curated gourmet food pairings, entertainment, and a charity auction - all in support of life-saving health services for women and children in southern Haiti.

In addition to the main tasting event, private VIP wine dinners will take place in the days leading up to the event at some of Scottsdale's finest restaurants, including Course, Francine, and Bourbon Steak, offering guests an exclusive opportunity to experience intimate, multi-course pairings with featured winemakers.

All proceeds will benefit healthcare programs delivered by Hope for Haiti, a 4-star Charity Navigator-rated nonprofit with a 36-year track record of impact. Funds raised will help expand access to breast and cervical cancer screenings, maternal nutrition support, and free essential medicine for vulnerable women and families in rural communities across southern Haiti.

"We're thrilled to bring Vineyards in the Valley back to Scottsdale, this time to the iconic Scottsdale Stadium," said co-organizer Ricky Palmer. "Our guests will experience an unforgettable evening of winemaking excellence, community spirit, and global purpose. There's nothing else like this in Arizona, and we're proud to build on the momentum from last year to make an even greater impact in 2025."

Skyler Badenoch, CEO of Hope for Haiti, added: "This event is a beautiful blend of two passions: great wine and meaningful change. I've seen firsthand how far this support goes in Haiti, and I'm honored to partner again with Ricky, my lifelong friend, to create something that brings our community together for a higher purpose."

Event Highlights Include:

Exclusive Wine Tastings - Sample an exceptional lineup of wines from 60+ boutique vineyards and spirits companies, personally curated by co-host Ricky Palmer.

Gourmet Bites - Enjoy elevated food pairings from a thoughtfully curated menu, crafted to complement and enhance the wine tasting experience.

VIP Wine Dinners - Savor intimate multi-course dinners with featured winemakers at top Scottsdale restaurants, including Course, Francine, and Bourbon Steak.

Charity Silent Auction - Bid on rare wines, luxury getaways, and curated experiences with 100% of proceeds supporting Hope for Haiti.

Incredible Venue - New this year: Scottsdale Stadium, a beloved local landmark in the heart of Old Town.

About the Co-Hosts:

Skyler Badenoch and Ricky Palmer, both Arizona natives and childhood friends of 40+ years, bring deep purpose and vision to this event. Ricky curates the elite winery lineup, while Skyler draws on more than two decades of nonprofit leadership and fieldwork in Haiti. Together, they've created more than just a wine event. Vineyards in the Valley is a celebration of friendship, philanthropy, and global impact.

Tickets & Sponsorships:

Tickets are available now at hopeforhaiti.com/vineyardsinthevalley/. A limited number of corporate sponsorships and group ticket packages are also available by contacting Karen Coons at karen@hopeforhaiti.com.

SOURCE: Hope for Haiti, Inc.

