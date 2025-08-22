National Grid Ventures (NGV) will test the world's first 100% hydrogen-fueled linear generator at its Northport plant for 12 months, supported by $11 million in New York State funding. National Grid Ventures will install the "first commercially deployed, 100% hydrogen-fueled linear generator in the world" at its Northport Power Plant, supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (Nyserda) and the Long Island Power Authority (Lipa). "The linear generator produces power through a low-temperature, flameless chemical reaction and can be used during periods of peak demand. ...

