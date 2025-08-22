BCC Research LLC: Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market to Hit $74.8 Billion by 2030

"Report Highlights Daily Use of Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices in Surgeries and Respiratory Therapies, with Market Growth Driven by High Demand for Machines, Masks, and Disposables Amid Competitive Industry Dynamics"

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices: Global Markets" is expected to grow from $51.9 billion in 2025 to $74.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices. It segments the market by product types and regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with a focus on key countries. The study explores market drivers, challenges, the vendor landscapes, ESG developments, regulatory frameworks, and emerging technologies. It concludes with a competitive analysis, ranking major companies and providing detailed profiles of leading manufacturers in the industry.

This report is especially relevant now due to the growing demand for affordable and effective pain management solutions, as well as the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions like COPD and asthma. These conditions often require long-term, high-cost treatments. The report highlights recent advances, including AI-integrated devices and FDA-approved product launches in 2025, offering insights for patients, physicians, and industry stakeholders into innovative technologies that could improve care and reduce costs in the near future.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

More Surgeries: As the number of surgeries rises globally, the need for anesthesia machines and related devices increases to ensure safe and effective procedures.

Sleep Disorder Treatment: Conditions like sleep apnea are becoming more common, boosting demand for devices like CPAP machines that help people breathe better during sleep.

Air Pollution: Poor air quality leads to more respiratory problems, increasing the need for devices such as inhalers, nebulizers, and oxygen concentrators.

Rise in COPD Cases: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects millions and requires long-term respiratory support, driving demand for advanced respiratory devices.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $48.4 billion Market size forecast $74.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.6% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina Market drivers • Rapid increase in the number of surgical procedures performed. • Demand for devices for sleep disorder treatment. • Negative impact of air pollution on respiratory health. • Increase in prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) cases.

Interesting fact:

Philips, a major manufacture of respiratory devices, has withdrawn its products from the U.S. market after the FDA's notice.





New technology with respiratory devices has been successfully launched in countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China by performing surgery using robotics, smart anesthetic devices, and video calling from anywhere.

Emerging startups:

Predictheon: Spanish startup Predictheon offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithms and predictive analytics for healthcare professionals. The startup's software platform, Sedation Pack, provides clinicians with real-time patient information regarding the effects of anesthetic medication.





Owlstone Medical: The company develops noninvasive breath-based diagnostics for cancer and infectious diseases. Its proprietary technology is a microchip that uses Field Asymmetric Ion Mobility Spectrometry (FAIMS) coupled with software to detect desired biomarkers in a patient's exhaled breath.





Somnus Scientific: UK-based startup Somnus Scientific provides real-time continuous anesthesia monitors. The startup's sensor-based monitoring system aids in measuring blood propofol concentration in blood without invasive blood sampling or withdrawal. Somnus addresses the real-time blood concentration monitoring gap and allows physicians to adapt to total intravenous anesthesia (TIVA) rather than volatile or gaseous anesthetics.

The report addresses the following questions:

1.What are the projected size and growth rate of the global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices?

The global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices was valued at $48.4 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach $74.8 billion by the end of 2030. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 through 2030.

2.Which market segments are covered in the report?

The global market for anesthesia and respiratory devices is segmented based on:

Product

Region

3.Which product segment will be dominant through 2030?

Respiratory devices are anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period.

4.Which product market is growing the fastest?

Anesthesia disposables are the fastest-growing product segment.

Market leaders include:

ADVACARE PHARMA





AMBU A/S





B. BRAUN SE





BD





DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA.





F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.





FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE LTD.





GE HEALTHCARE





ICU MEDICAL INC.





KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.





MASIMO





MEDTRONIC





MERA





RESMED





TELEFLEX INC.

