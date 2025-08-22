New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - The latest data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show clear differences in where veterans and nonveterans work, where veterans are half as likely as nonveterans to be employed in Leisure and Hospitality (3.8% of veterans vs. 7.7% of nonveterans), as analyzed by OysterLink.





The largest gap, however, appears in Education and Health Services, where veterans account for 9.0% of veteran employment compared with 16.4% of nonveterans.

The data also highlights where veterans are most concentrated. Government employs 23.4% of veterans versus 13.1% of nonveterans, with a particularly strong presence in Federal roles (12.0% vs. 2.2%).

Veterans also show higher shares in Transportation and Utilities (7.9% vs. 4.8%) and Manufacturing (11.5% vs. 9.0%), while their presence is lower in Retail Trade (7.1% vs. 9.6%).

Industry Comparison: Veterans vs. Nonveterans (2024 Annual Averages

"Two things stand out: Veterans cluster in public-sector and operational fields, and they're underrepresented in consumer-facing service sectors," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink.

Industry Veterans (%) Nonveterans (%) Leisure & Hospitality 3.8 7.7 Education & Health Services 9.0 16.4 Government (Total) 23.4 13.1 - Federal 12.0 2.2 - State 4.5 4.7 - Local 7.0 6.2 Transportation & Utilities 7.9 4.8 Manufacturing 11.5 9.0 Retail Trade 7.1 9.6

"That's both a signal of skill transfer-toward structured, mission-driven work-and an opportunity for industries like hospitality and healthcare to build better on-ramps for veteran talent."

For employers, the findings suggest practical next steps: align outreach with veterans' experience in logistics, compliance, and leadership; clarify advancement paths in service sectors; and translate military roles into civilian job requirements.

For sectors with lower veteran shares, especially Leisure & Hospitality and Education & Health, targeted partnerships and skill-translation frameworks could widen the pipeline.

