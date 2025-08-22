Anzeige
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
22.08.2025 18:24 Uhr
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Transaction in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, the Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P.Morgan Securities Limited.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:

22 August 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,500

Lowest price per share:

210.00p

Highest price per share:

210.00p

Trading venue:

J.P.Morgan Securities Limited

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

2,500

Weighted average price per day per trading venue:

210.00p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 10,081,532 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 19,164,110 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 34.47% of the Company's total issued share capital (29,245,642 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 27 August 2025, should use the figure of 19,164,110 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Graham Venables
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

22 August 2025


