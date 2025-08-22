London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - Globalia is reinforcing its commitment to technology with a clear goal: to improve the user experience across Air Europa and its travel agency network. In recent months, the group has launched new digital platforms and formed key technology partnerships aimed at streamlining the booking process, optimizing payment solutions, and enhancing customer support-without losing the human touch.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/263534_86535b1da4de5bd7_001full.jpg

A cornerstone of this transformation is the integration of Retailaer, a next-generation distribution platform for travel agencies. The deployment began in Spain in mid-2025, with plans for global expansion, marking a significant step forward in Air Europa's New Distribution Capability (NDC) program.

In addition, the airline joined the WebCargo by Freightos platform to digitize its cargo booking services, expanding digital access to air freight in key European and Latin American markets.

Javier Hidalgo: A strategic digital legacy

Although the digital shift has accelerated recently, its foundations were laid during Javier Hidalgo's tenure as CEO of Globalia. Under his leadership, the company prioritized online sales, mobile apps, and backend modernization-moves that significantly boosted revenue and positioned the group to lead in digital transformation.

Key technological improvements in 2025

Among the verified and ongoing developments:

Retailaer integration , offering an enriched booking experience and supporting global NDC adoption.

Air cargo digitization via WebCargo , enabling dynamic pricing and real-time reservations across transatlantic markets.

Partnership with Quantum Metric , improving user experience on digital channels by identifying friction points and streamlining the booking process.

Integration with CellPoint Digital, expanding alternative payment methods and enhancing payment orchestration for global customers.

These initiatives are part of a broader commitment by Globalia to lead the next phase of digital tourism transformation, with Air Europa as a key driver of innovation.

About Air Europa

Air Europa is Spain's leading long-haul airline, currently undergoing a major transformation with a renewed focus on fleet modernization and transatlantic route expansion. The airline has added Boeing 737 MAX 8s and 787-9s to improve efficiency and support its environmental goals, aiming to cut emissions by 30% by 2030. With strong financial recovery and growing interest from global partners like Etihad and Lufthansa, Air Europa is positioning itself as a key player in Europe-Americas aviation.

Sources: Air Europa, Globalia

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263534

SOURCE: Stankevicius Pacific Limited