Fort Collins, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - Falcon Copper Corp. ("Falcon Copper" or the "Company"), a copper-dominant, multi-critical minerals exploration company with significant assets across the Western United States, is pleased to announce that two of its cornerstone development assets-the Blue Copper Project in Montana and the Schell Creek Project in Nevada-have been formally accepted and listed on the Federal FAST-41 Transparency Dashboard (permits.performance.gov).

The listing under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, known as FAST-41, affirms the national strategic importance of both projects and enables enhanced interagency coordination and transparency during the federal permitting process. This designation will accelerate critical path decisions for both projects, helping advance Falcon Copper's mission to build a robust, domestic critical minerals supply chain aligned with U.S. national security and clean energy priorities.

"We're pleased to have two Falcon Copper projects - targeting a combined six Critical Minerals -- accepted for the FAST-41 Transparency Dashboard," said Matthew Hornor, CEO of Falcon Copper. "Blue Copper and Schell Creek are the leading edge of the portfolio approach we are taking at Falcon Copper, and the commitment we are making to bring diverse sources of domestic Critical Minerals into production to support American industry, American technology and the Defense Industrial Base. The FAST-41 designation isn't just a milestone-it's a signal. A signal to the U.S. government, our investors, and our partners that Falcon Copper is ready to lead. We're building the future of domestic copper, and we're doing it at scale, with speed, and in full alignment with national priorities."

Blue Copper Project - Montana

Located 30 miles west of Helena, the 7,520-acre Blue Copper Project targets six U.S. Government-designated critical minerals: copper, tungsten, gold, zinc, gallium, and germanium. Falcon Copper has already secured a Categorical Exclusion level permit for initial drilling through the U.S. Forest Service and Montana DEQ and has mobilized rigs for a Q3 2025 target testing program.

Despite tungsten being essential to national defense, the United States currently imports 100% of its tungsten supply. It is used in armor-piercing ammunition, high-temperature aerospace components, and heavy metal alloys critical to defense manufacturing and energy infrastructure. The Blue Copper Project presents a rare domestic opportunity to reduce this dependency while also targeting additional critical minerals. With over $3 million in baseline investment, eight distinct exploration targets identified, and a Plan of Operations under development, the project is well-positioned to become a top domestic supplier of copper and other critical minerals.

Schell Creek Project - Nevada

Spanning 15,000 acres within Nevada's prolific mining corridor, the Schell Creek Project is a venture together with Rio Tinto's Kennecott Exploration Company and targets a multi-metal system rich in copper, gold, zinc, molybdenum, and silver. Two active BLM Notice of Intent permits have been granted, and a revised USFS Plan of Operations is in the final stages of review.

With exploration led by Falcon Copper and validated by Rio Tinto's technical team, Schell Creek represents a high-potential critical minerals project backed by institutional expertise. The FAST-41 designation is expected to expedite future permit approvals and advance the project toward full feasibility and mine development.

"We're proud to see Blue Copper and Schell Creek formally recognized for their strategic importance to the United States," said Travis Naugle, Executive Chairman of Falcon Copper. "These projects represent far more than just mineral development - they're about strengthening rural American communities while securing our nation's future. This is responsible development that puts local communities first, ensures environmental stewardship, and delivers the critical minerals essential to our national security."

About Falcon Copper Corp.

Falcon Copper Corp. is a copper-dominant, multi-critical minerals exploration company focused on responsibly advancing opportunities in the Western United States. Its diversified project portfolio spans Montana, Nevada and Arizona and targets copper, gold, zinc, tungsten, gallium, and germanium. Falcon Copper's strategic development plan directly supports U.S. Government initiatives to secure domestic supply chains for critical minerals and reduce dependence on foreign sources.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements," and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this news release and include statements regarding the Company's mineral projects, the potential development of the Company's mineral projects, alignment of the Company's mineral projects with certain United States government priorities, potential sources of funding from the United States government, and similar statements regarding the Company's future business prospects. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including risks that the Company's mineral projects do not contain minerals in economically extractable quantities, changes in the priorities of the United States government, risks inherit in the exploration and development of mineral projects, fluctuations in the market prices of minerals, changes in the global economy and other general business risks. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to general business and economic conditions, mineral prices, and expected benefits from current United States government priorities. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263555

SOURCE: Falcon Copper Corp.