Freitag, 22.08.2025
22.08.2025 22:02 Uhr
Action Behavior Centers Marks One-Year Anniversary of Action Institute for Outcomes Research

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), today celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Action Institute for Outcomes Research (AIoR). Established in 2024 and led by Executive Director Linda LeBlanc, Ph.D., BCBA-D, the institute advances behavioral early intervention through treatment outcome research and integrates findings directly into ABC's clinical practice.

"AIoR represents our long-term commitment to ensuring families receive the very best in evidence-based ABA care," said Dr. Charna Mintz, Chief Clinical Officer at ABC. "It allows us to continuously refine how we serve children and families."

Research Achievements
In its first year, AIoR published two peer-reviewed studies:

  • Parenting Stress in the First Year of Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, by Linda A. LeBlanc, Claire Schutte, Charna Mintz, and Lucy Barnard-Brak. Published in the Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities (2024). Read the study.

Findings: Families whose children received ABA therapy at ABC reported reduced parenting stress over the first year of treatment, with the largest improvements seen in families who entered care with the highest stress levels.

  • School Placement Outcomes Following Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention in a Routine Clinical Care Setting, by Linda A. LeBlanc, Charna Mintz, Avery Caffee, and Brent A. Kaplan. Published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders (2025). Read the study.

Findings: The majority of children graduating from services entered school spending most or all of their time in general education settings. In contrast, most children who exited services prematurely spent most or all of their time in special education settings or alternative placements.

National and International Recognition
In the last year, Dr. LeBlanc and several other ABC clinical leaders have presented AIoR research findings at major state, national, and international conferences.

Commitment to Transparency and Accountability
ABC's dedication to research is matched by its commitment to transparency, accountability, and providing families with ready access to information about outcomes. Families and clinicians deserve transparency and accountability in treatment outcomes, said Dr. LeBlanc. "Our work ensures that children receive care that is both compassionate and grounded in science."

About the Action Institute for Outcomes Research
Founded in 2024, the Action Institute for Outcomes Research supports ABC's mission of advancing behavioral early intervention through treatment outcome research. The institute empowers behavior analysts, families, and clinicians with data to make informed care decisions. Findings are integrated into clinical practice to drive continuous improvement. Executive Director Dr. Linda LeBlanc leads the research team, bringing decades of clinical and research experience and over 130 publications.

About Action Behavior Centers
Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 300+ locations nationwide. Visit www.actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact
Matt Stringer
Chief Marketing Officer
matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers



