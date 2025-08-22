Amerilodge Group: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Stevensville Benton Harbor to Host Grand Opening Celebration August 26th

STEVENSVILLE, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Amerilodge Group, a hotel ownership and management company based in Bloomfield Hills, is proud to announce the upcoming Grand Opening Celebration of the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites Stevensville Benton Harbor. The celebration will take place on Monday, August 26, 2025, at the hotel's location: 5120 Red Arrow Hwy, Stevensville, MI 49127.

The event will mark the official debut of the hotel in the Stevensville community and will welcome high-level guests, local leaders, and government officials in recognition of its positive impact on regional tourism and economic growth.

Conveniently located less than five miles from the sandy beaches of Lake Michigan and just 20 minutes from Benton Harbor, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites provides a comfortable, modern lodging option for both leisure and business travelers. The hotel is also close to Grand Mere State Park, local wineries, Silver Beach Carousel, and the historic St. Joseph North Pier Lighthouses.

Guests of the hotel enjoy complimentary amenities such as Wi-Fi, daily hot breakfast, and 24-hour coffee and tea service in the lobby. Additional features include:

90 guest rooms designed with the Holiday Inn Express brand's newest Formula Blue 2.0 concept, offering more functional storage and smart design.

A 24-hour fitness center , an indoor heated pool , and over 1,100 square feet of meeting space accommodating up to 100 people.

Thoughtfully designed public spaces featuring warm wood elements, local artwork, and welcoming architecture that provide a true sense of place.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the Stevensville community," said Asad Malik, President & CEO of Amerilodge Group. "The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Stevensville Benton Harbor reflects our commitment to providing clean, modern, and technology-forward accommodations. With the Formula Blue 2.0 design, we expect this property to quickly become the preferred lodging choice for both business and leisure travelers."

In addition to enhancing local hospitality offerings, the hotel has created over 25 new jobs, further supporting the Stevensville area economy.

The Grand Opening Celebration on August 26th will feature a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours of the property, and remarks from local dignitaries. Media representatives are encouraged to attend and cover this significant community event.

Hotel Contact Information:

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Stevensville Benton Harbor

5120 Red Arrow Hwy, Stevensville, MI 49127

Phone: (269) 281-8300

Website: www.hiexpress.com/stevensvillemi

SOURCE: Amerilodge Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/holiday-inn-express-and-suites-stevensville-benton-harbor-to-host-grand-opening-celebration-1064471