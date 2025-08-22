Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.08.2025 22:02 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amerilodge Group: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Stevensville Benton Harbor to Host Grand Opening Celebration August 26th

STEVENSVILLE, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Amerilodge Group, a hotel ownership and management company based in Bloomfield Hills, is proud to announce the upcoming Grand Opening Celebration of the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites Stevensville Benton Harbor. The celebration will take place on Monday, August 26, 2025, at the hotel's location: 5120 Red Arrow Hwy, Stevensville, MI 49127.

The event will mark the official debut of the hotel in the Stevensville community and will welcome high-level guests, local leaders, and government officials in recognition of its positive impact on regional tourism and economic growth.

Conveniently located less than five miles from the sandy beaches of Lake Michigan and just 20 minutes from Benton Harbor, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites provides a comfortable, modern lodging option for both leisure and business travelers. The hotel is also close to Grand Mere State Park, local wineries, Silver Beach Carousel, and the historic St. Joseph North Pier Lighthouses.

Guests of the hotel enjoy complimentary amenities such as Wi-Fi, daily hot breakfast, and 24-hour coffee and tea service in the lobby. Additional features include:

  • 90 guest rooms designed with the Holiday Inn Express brand's newest Formula Blue 2.0 concept, offering more functional storage and smart design.

  • A 24-hour fitness center, an indoor heated pool, and over 1,100 square feet of meeting space accommodating up to 100 people.

  • Thoughtfully designed public spaces featuring warm wood elements, local artwork, and welcoming architecture that provide a true sense of place.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the Stevensville community," said Asad Malik, President & CEO of Amerilodge Group. "The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Stevensville Benton Harbor reflects our commitment to providing clean, modern, and technology-forward accommodations. With the Formula Blue 2.0 design, we expect this property to quickly become the preferred lodging choice for both business and leisure travelers."

In addition to enhancing local hospitality offerings, the hotel has created over 25 new jobs, further supporting the Stevensville area economy.

The Grand Opening Celebration on August 26th will feature a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours of the property, and remarks from local dignitaries. Media representatives are encouraged to attend and cover this significant community event.

Hotel Contact Information:
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Stevensville Benton Harbor
5120 Red Arrow Hwy, Stevensville, MI 49127
Phone: (269) 281-8300
Website: www.hiexpress.com/stevensvillemi

SOURCE: Amerilodge Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/holiday-inn-express-and-suites-stevensville-benton-harbor-to-host-grand-opening-celebration-1064471

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.