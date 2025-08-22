Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - Inspiration Energy Corp. (CSE: ISP) (WKN: A40GPX) (OTCID: ISPNF) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") a Canadian gold and copper exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rottenstone West Project (the "Acquisition"), a district-sized mineral property in Northern Saskatchewan. With the Acquisition, Inspiration becomes one of the largest landholders in what is rapidly emerging as one of Canada's most exciting new volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") and gold exploration districts.

"With over 85,000 acres now under Inspiration's control, we are now one of the largest landholders in this exciting new VMS district," stated Charles Desjardins, CEO of Inspiration. "We've strategically positioned ourselves along trend with recent discoveries and have cutting-edge satellite data identifying multiple gold-copper targets. Our technical team is finalizing drilling plans right now, and we anticipate launching our first drilling program shortly."





Figure 1: Location map of the Rottenstone West & Rottenstone North properties

With just over 30 million shares outstanding, Inspiration offers shareholders strong upside leverage to exploration success. Its tight capital structure, combined with large-scale land holdings, advanced geophysics, and near-term drill readiness, positions the Company to participate meaningfully in one of Canada's most promising new discovery corridors.

The new Acquisition comprises approximately 31,011 hectares (76,640 acres) of contiguous mineral claims in the Rottenstone Domain, immediately southwest of Ramp Metals Inc.'s ("Ramp") discoveries on their Rottenstone SW property. The Acquisition is located along the same northeast-southwest trending geological structures that host multiple high-grade showings in the region, including 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5 metres at the Ranger Showing and 1.61% Cu at the Rush VMS discovery (see Ramp's news release dated June 17, 2024). Notably, historical work on the Rottenstone West Project identified multiple massive sulfide occurrences as early as the 1950s (linked below). These areas remain untested by modern exploration methods, presenting compelling targets for new discoveries within a top-tier mining jurisdiction, as ranked by the Fraser Institute. (linked below).

This Acquisition significantly complements Inspiration's adjacent, 100%-owned Rottenstone North Gold Project ("Rottenstone North"), where the Company recently completed an Advanced Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography (AMRT) satellite survey (Figure 1). The AMRT survey identified numerous high-priority gold and copper targets along the eastern property boundary of Rottenstone North - parallel and on trend with Ramp's Rush copper-gold-silver discovery, located just a few kilometres away. A drill permit application has been submitted, and the Company is finalizing plans to commence its inaugural drilling program in the near term.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Inspiration may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Inspiration will acquire 100% ownership of the Rottenstone West Project in exchange for a cash payment of C$18,590 to reimburse staking costs, the issuance of 3,000,000 common shares of the Company, and 2,000,000 transferable share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.18 for a period of five years.

The vendors will retain a 3.0% net smelter return (NSR) royalty. The Company shall have the right, at any time, to purchase from the vendors one-half (1.5%) of the NSR Royalty (the "Buy-Back Option") by paying the vendors the sum of Three Million Dollars (C$3,000,000). This agreement is subject to all relevant approvals.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo. (APEGS #82498), an Independent Advisor to the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential precious and base metal projects in Tier-1 jurisdictions. The Company applies innovative, data-driven exploration technologies and is focused on unlocking district-scale discovery potential in underexplored but highly prospective regions. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

