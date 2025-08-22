Branson, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - The magical world of Narnia is returning to the stage with the touring premiere of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Visitors will not want to miss this incredible classic brought to life by The Logos Theatre on Tour and performed in the historic Williams Event Center (formerly Welk Resort). The Pevensie children will face their greatest fears and fiercest enemies, will you join the adventure? Tickets are limited - October 31-December 13.

Sample Synopsis:

When the four Pevensie children are sent to the country to live with an eccentric professor to escape the bombings in England, little do they know what incredible adventures await. A mysterious wardrobe gives them access to the magical world of Narnia, where the evil White Witch rules, keeping the land in a constant winter. With the sacrifice and help of the great lion, Aslan, the four Pevensies fight to banish the White Witch and break her hold over the land of Narnia.

From the same team that brought you The Horse and His Boy and Prince Caspian, The Logos Theatre and world-renowned director, Nicole Chavers Stratton, presents the long-awaited original stage adaptation of C. S. Lewis's beloved classic, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11602/263499_84ddf57b54166bc9_002full.jpg

About the Logos Theatre:

Established in 1971, The Academy of Arts Logos Theatre is a non-profit organization that functions year-round performing state-of-the-art productions in Upstate South Carolina as well as touring across the country with large-scale productions, camps, and workshops. Their mission is to impact the culture for Christ by using the arts in "making the Bible come alive in minds and hearts through the power of storytelling". To learn more, visit https://theacademyofarts.org/.

Run Time: 2.5 hrs.

General Pricing: $37.50-$62.50

Tickets: https://narniabranson.com/

###

