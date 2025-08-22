Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - Tuktu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TUK) ("Tuktu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as a part of Tuktu's long-term incentive program, and pursuant to the terms and conditions of its stock option plan, the Company granted an aggregate of 240,000 stock options to a newly-appointed director effective as of August 22, 2025. The stock options vest between the first and third anniversary of their grant date, have an exercise price of $0.05 per common share and expire on August 22, 2030.

About Tuktu Resources Ltd.

Tuktu is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with producing oil and gas properties in southern Alberta. For additional information about Tuktu please contact:

Tuktu Resources Ltd.

1750, 444 - 5th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2T8

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

All amounts in this press release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263598

SOURCE: Tuktu Resources Ltd.