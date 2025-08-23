Total Acre: Hula to Receive "Decade of Dominance" Lifetime Achievement Award at 2025 Farm Progress Show

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / For more than a decade, David Hula's name has been synonymous with record-breaking yields. Yet if you ask him, the real story is about the people and partnerships that made it possible. On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. CST, on the Main Stage at the Farm Progress Show, Hula will be honored with the Decade of Dominance Lifetime Achievement Award, presented in collaboration with Total Acre, BRANDT, John Deere, Pioneer, Valley Irrigation, and BASF.

David Hula - Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree

The award recognizes Hula's unmatched run as NCGA National Corn Yield Champion from 2014-2024, highlighted by his world record of 623 bushels per acre in 2023. For Hula, these milestones reflect more than individual achievement-they are the result of shared vision, trust, and the relentless work of many.

"It Takes a Village" Approach to Farming

"I'm humbled to receive this recognition," Hula shared. "But success on the farm is never a one-man show. It takes a village of trusted advisors, innovative companies, and a willingness to work together. The partnerships I've built with John Deere, Pioneer, Valley Irrigation, BRANDT, BASF, and others have been instrumental in pushing our farm forward. We can't control the weather or the markets, but we can choose who we work with-and I've been blessed to partner with some of the best."

Through these partnerships, Hula has integrated next-generation hybrids, precision equipment, fertility programs, and irrigation innovations into his Virginia operation. These collaborations have fostered curiosity, problem-solving, and shared learning that extend well beyond his own farm.

Mentor, Educator, and Ambassador for Agriculture

Hula is widely recognized as a mentor to farmers nationwide and a passionate Ambassador for Agriculture. He not only strives for excellence in his own fields but also shares the "how" and "why" behind his strategies with any farmer eager to learn.

World record soybean grower Alex Harrell reflected, "One of the greatest parts of being in the Total Acre program has been getting to know David Hula. His drive to redefine yield is inspiring, but even more impactful is his willingness to share his knowledge. David has been both a friend and mentor, pushing me to think differently and improve my own operation."

From conference stages to in-field crop tours, Hula has educated farmers across the country. Since the inception of Total Acre, he has been a cornerstone of grower education-walking fields, answering questions, and openly sharing both successes and challenges.

At Farm Progress, representatives from each supporting company will highlight their experiences working with Hula-sharing challenges overcome, innovations sparked, and lasting partnerships built.

"Working alongside David has been a privilege," said Bill Engel of BRANDT. "He continually pushes us to improve and openly shares his insights with growers everywhere, raising the standard for the entire industry."

Scott Walker of Pioneer noted, "David is a lifelong learner who has helped expand our genetic potential beyond expectations. He's an outstanding ambassador for agriculture."

