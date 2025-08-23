Epique Realty: Power Lending Names Jay?Ngo as National Director of Business Development

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 /

Power Lending is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay?Ngo as its new National Director of Business Development. A respected executive and visionary in the real estate and mortgage industries, Jay brings over two decades of leadership, innovation, and hands-on growth experience to this pivotal role.

Proven Leadership in Mortgage Innovation

Jay most recently held a senior leadership position at a top award-winning national mortgage company, where he led the expansion of a professional development program designed to empower real estate advisors to become licensed loan officers. He was instrumental in forging national partnerships, scaling market presence, and delivering strategic growth. His leadership in this role demonstrated a deep understanding of how to merge innovation, talent development, and operational excellence.

Strategic Leadership at Epique Realty

Jay is also a member of the Founding Members Board and Executive Advisory Board at Epique Realty. As Epique's first California State Managing Broker and a Regional Leader for multiple states, Jay has been instrumental in the brokerage's national expansion and operational structure. Known for his agent-first philosophy, he has helped shape Epique into one of the most innovative and empowering models in the industry, blending top-tier benefits, leading-edge tech, and a collaborative culture that places people at the center.

A Unique Alignment of Vision

Jay's appointment also marks a strategic synergy between Power Lending and Epique Realty. Power Lending is a full-service mortgage bank that shares Epique Realty's commitment to excellence and innovation. By offering a white-glove mortgage experience for borrowers and agent partners, Power Lending operates with industry-leading technology, efficient fulfillment systems, and reduced corporate overhead-maximizing value for loan officers and clients alike. This mirrors how Epique Realty serves its agents and consumers, creating a powerful alignment of mission, values, and execution.

"The alignment between Power Lending and Epique Realty is rare and incredibly powerful," Jay said. "Both organizations are built to empower professionals on the ground and deliver unmatched value to the consumer. I'm honored to step into this role and help bring that vision to life on a national scale."

Driving Growth and Collaboration Forward

In his role, Jay will lead Power Lending's national business development efforts, including strategic partnerships, brokerage collaborations, and agent-focused growth initiatives. His focus will be on bridging the mortgage and real estate experience delivering streamlined solutions that benefit both agent partners and their clients.

"Jay's ability to scale initiatives and build meaningful relationships with industry leaders makes him a perfect fit for our vision," explained both Matt Maier and Daniel Bellomy, Founders of Power Lending. "He understands what brokers and agents need because he's been in the trenches with them. His experience with Epique Realty and national mortgage leadership gives him a unique lens on what it takes to innovate, grow, and serve at the highest level. We're thrilled to welcome him into this role and excited for what's ahead."

About Jay Ngo

Over 20 years of experience in real estate and mortgage

Former executive at a top award-winning national mortgage company

Founding Members Board, Executive Advisory Board, and Regional Broker at Epique Realty

Known for building strategic partnerships, mentoring leaders, and creating agent-first platforms

About Power Lending

Power Lending, a division of Canopy Mortgage LLC NMLS ID 1359687, is a full-service mortgage bank offering a white-glove experience to borrowers and agent partners. With lower corporate costs, efficient fulfillment, and leading-edge technology, Power Lending delivers maximum value to loan officers in the field. Its commitment to aligning with the values of modern brokerages like Epique Realty makes Power Lending a true standout in the industry-where innovation, service, and consumer value converge. Power Lending is now live and available in these states: Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas, and coming soon in all other states except New York.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokers, now operating in all fifty states with over 4,000 agents and global expansion underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides free extensive benefits with award-winning AI and a culture of radical generosity. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is transforming and defining the future of real estate.BeEpique

Learn more about Epique www.EpiqueRealty.com

Media Contact

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/power-lending-names-jay%e2%80%afngo-as-national-director-of-business-development-1064535