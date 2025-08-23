Anzeige
Samstag, 23.08.2025
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928
Tradegate
22.08.25 | 21:36
28,430 Euro
-0,73 % -0,210
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
23.08.2025 02:27 Uhr
Ørsted A/S: Revolution Wind receives offshore stop-work order from US Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

DJ Revolution Wind receives offshore stop-work order from US Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Revolution Wind receives offshore stop-work order from US Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy 
Management 
23-Aug-2025 / 01:52 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23.8.2025 01:52:47 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Inside information 
 
On 22 August 2025, Ørsted's subsidiary Revolution Wind LLC, a 50/50 joint venture with Global Infrastructure Partner's 
Skyborn Renewables, received an order instructing the project to stop activities on the outer continental shelf related 
to the Revolution Wind project from the US Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). 
Revolution Wind is complying with the order and is taking appropriate steps to stop offshore activities, ensuring the 
safety of workers and the environment. 
 
The project commenced offshore construction following the final federal approval from BOEM last year. The project is 
80% complete with all offshore foundations installed and 45 out of 65 wind turbines installed. 
 
Ørsted is evaluating all options to resolve the matter expeditiously. This includes engagement with relevant permitting 
agencies for any necessary clarification or resolution as well as through potential legal proceedings, with the aim 
being to proceed with continued project construction towards COD in the second half of 2026. 
 
Revolution Wind is fully permitted, having secured all required federal and state permits including its Construction 
and Operations Plan approval letter on 17 November 2023 following reviews that began more than nine years ago. 
Revolution Wind has 20-year power purchase agreements to deliver 400 MW of electricity to Rhode Island and 304 MW to 
Connecticut, enough to power over 350,000 homes across both states to meet their growing energy demand. As a reference, 
South Fork Wind, which is adjacent to Revolution Wind and uses the same turbine technology, delivered reliable energy 
to New York at a capacity factor of 53% for the first half of 2025, on par with the state's baseload power sources. 
 
Ørsted is investing into American energy generation, grid upgrades, port infrastructure, and a supply chain, including 
US shipbuilding and manufacturing extending to more than 40 states. Revolution Wind is already employing hundreds of 
local union workers supporting both on and offshore construction activities. Ørsted's US offshore wind projects have 
totalled approximately 4 million labour union hours to date, 2 million of which are with Revolution Wind. 
 
Ørsted is evaluating the potential financial implications of this development, considering a range of scenarios, 
including legal proceedings. Ørsted will, in due course, advise the market on the potential impact of the order on the 
plan announced on 11 August 2025 (company announcement 12/2025) to conduct a rights issue. Existing shareholders and 
prospective investors are advised to await further announcements by the company.  
 
Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its 
science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in 
Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the 
group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us.   
 
Attachments 
 . Ørsted CA no. 15 2025.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  399688 
EQS News ID:  2187800 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2187800&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2025 19:53 ET (23:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
