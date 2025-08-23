India Drone (UAV) Market worth $1.39 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The India drone (UAV) market is estimated to be USD 0.47 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The Indian drone (UAV) market is growing very fast because of the rising demand for these drones from different sectors, such as agriculture, defense, infrastructure, logistics, and e-commerce. Farmers use drones for spraying, crop monitoring, and improving farm output, while the defense sector uses them for border security, surveillance, and tactical missions. In e-commerce and logistics, drones are being used on a trial basis to make deliveries faster, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas. The government is also helping this growth through policies and programs like Drone Shakti, which encourage local production, training, and new services, such as Drone-as-a-Service (DAAS). These efforts are creating a strong demand for the drone industry in India.

India Drone (UAV) Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 0.47 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 1.39 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, System, Platform, Application, Industry, and Point of Sale Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Limited payload capacity Key Market Opportunities Increasing use of drones in logistics industry Key Market Drivers Growing emphasis on precision farming

By system, the payloads segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period by value

By system, the payloads segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the India drone (UAV) market because payloads directly determine the functions a drone can perform. Payloads include cameras, LiDAR, thermal imaging units, multispectral sensors, and delivery modules. These are used in applications such as agriculture monitoring, border surveillance, mapping, logistics, and defense operations. As drones are deployed for a broader range of tasks, there is an increase in demand for different types of payloads to meet specific operational requirements. The need for real-time data collection, situational awareness, and precision targeting has led to a greater focus on payload integration, driving this segment's growth.

By platform, the civil & commercial segment is projected to lead the India drone (UAV) market during the forecast period

By platform, the civil & commercial segment is projected to lead the India drone (UAV) industry, in volume terms, during the forecast period. Drones for civil and commercial usage, which include agriculture, energy, and construction, show a balanced spread, reflecting the technology's cross-sectoral adoption. Small and tactical class drones are preferred for their versatility and lower operational costs, aligning with global trends toward more compact and efficient UAVs for both military and civilian uses. This market distribution underscores the strategic importance of drones in national defense, growing commercial applications, and the potential for further expansion into various industries.

Key players in the India drone (UAV) companies include Paras Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. , ideaforge Technology Ltd. , Throttle Aerospace Systems Pvt. Ltd. , Garuda Aerospace Private Limited , Asteria Aerospace Limited , General Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd. , Newspace Research Technologies Pvt. Ltd ., IoTechWorld Avigation Pvt Ltd , Adani Defense and Aerospace , Tata Advanced Systems Limited , CDSpace , THANOS , Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Private Limited , Marut Dronetech Pvt Ltd , Hubblefly , and Raphe . These players have been analyzed based on different parameters, including product portfolios, recent developments, business strategies, and organic and inorganic growth.

