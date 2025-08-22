On February 23, 2023, the shares in S2Medical AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had disclosed its annual financial statement of 2022 with information on the Company's financial situation.

On September 26, 2023, the observation status was updated after the Company had been permitted company reconstruction.

On April 23, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information that the Company had completed a company reconstruction.

Today, August 22, 2025, the Company published its half-year report for 2025 with information on the Company's financial situation.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in S2Medical AB (publ) (S2M, ISIN code SE0011725084, order book ID 163983) shall be removed.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB