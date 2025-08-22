High Roller Technologies, Inc.: High Roller Announces NYSE Acceptance of Plan to Regain Listing Compliance

Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies ("High Roller" and the "Company") (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta , today announced that the Company's plan to regain compliance with NYSE American's continued listing standards had been accepted by the NYSE American LLC.

On June 4, 2025, the Company was notified by NYSE American LLC that, due to the Company's reporting of stockholders' equity of approximately $2.8 million at March 31, 2024, and the Company's reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2024, the Company was not in compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing requirements.

The Company was required to submit a plan to NYSE American by July 4, 2025, addressing how it intends to regain compliance with the continued listing standards with Sections 1003(a)(i), 1003(a)(ii), and 1003(a)(iii) of the Company Guide within 18 months of the receipt of the notice, or December 4, 2026. The Company submitted a plan prior to the deadline.

On August 19, 2025, the Company received notice from NYSE American that it had accepted the Company's plan and granted a plan period through December 4, 2026. During the plan period, the Company will be subject to periodic monitoring for compliance with the plan. If the Company does not regain compliance with NYSE American's listing standards by December 4, 2026, or if the Company does not make progress consistent with its plan, then NYSE American may initiate delisting proceedings.

The Company's stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE American during the plan period pursuant to an extension. The Company's receipt of such notification from the NYSE American does not affect the Company's business, operations, or reporting requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company can provide no assurances that it will be able to make progress with respect to its plan that NYSE American will determine to be satisfactory, that it will regain compliance with Section 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide on or before the expiration of the plan period, or that developments and events occurring subsequent to the Company's formulation of the plan or its acceptance by the NYSE American will not adversely affect the Company's ability to make sufficient progress and/or regain compliance with Section 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide on or before the expiration of the plan period or result in the Company's failure to be in compliance with other NYSE American continued listing standards.

