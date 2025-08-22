Uniti Group Inc.: Kinetic Offers $10,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrests for Copper Thefts

NC copper thefts increasing, hampering residents' access to emergency services

Kinetic announces a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the local residential and business fiber internet provider, is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons linked to theft or vandalism of its copper and fiber infrastructure in North Carolina.

The most recent case occurred in Moore County, Richmond County and Forsyth County and involved thieves cutting copper and fiber optic cables and stealing critical infrastructure, interfering with residents' ability to call 911 and access essential services.

More than 50 customers in Moore County have been impacted as a result of multiple incidents since the night of Aug. 10. In areas around Pinebluff, some customers have found themselves without service up to five times since mid-July because of copper thefts. Often these outages occurred at nearly the same time as technicians were repairing previous damage.

"This is not a victimless crime; Carolinians rely on connectivity for their safety, and we take these damages and thefts very seriously," said Stacy Hale, president of Kinetic's Southeast Operations. "When copper and fiber cuts occur, they damage telecommunications infrastructure that connects first responders, emergency services, hospitals, and law enforcement, preventing the ability to respond in times of need."

Some of the recent thefts have occurred near:

Yadkinville Road between Inwood Drive and Bridalcreek Drive

Ellen Avenue and Reynolda Road, Tobaccoville

YMCA Camp Road in King

Yadkinville Road and Shattalon Drive

Richmond authorities recently caught two thieves who were in the middle of stealing copper cable.

"We are stepping up our integration with local law enforcement, as well as deploying active deterrent measures," Hale said. "If someone is caught stealing, or vandalizing our infrastructure, we will work with local prosecutors and ask for the strongest punishments, as this is a direct attack against public safety and well-being in the area. But while we are taking aggressive action, our best line of defense remains the local community staying vigilant so that fewer people are impacted by these crimes."

If anyone has information about copper theft, call Kinetic at 855-268-2211, Option 1.

