Rail Vision Ltd.: Rail Vision Announces First Half 2025 Financial Results

Ra'anana, Israel, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) ("Rail Vision" or the "Company"), an early commercialization stage technology company seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market, today reported financial results for the first half ended June 30, 2025.

"Before joining Rail Vision, I recognized the company's strong technological foundation and its potential to transform rail safety and efficiency. After several months inside the organization, my confidence in that potential has only grown," commented David BenDavid, CEO of Rail Vision. "We have a talented, driven team, innovative technology, and now, with a solid cash position, we believe that we are well-positioned to expand our market reach while continuing to allocate resources to ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation in the rail industry."

First Half 2025 & Recent Highlights:

Cash position

Rail Vision began 2025 with a strengthened balance sheet, as of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $22.4 million, compared to $17.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Commercial Execution

- Initial Penetration in Central America: In early 2025, Rail Vision received a purchase order from a Central American freight operator for its MainLine system, marking continued global expansion. - Follow-On Order from Latin America: In June 2025, the Company secured a $335,000 follow-on order from a leading Latin American mining company. The order follows a successful long-term trial of the MainLine system under challenging environmental and operational conditions. This milestone underscores Rail Vision's growing commercial traction in the region and supports the customer's broader deployment plans to enhance safety and optimize transport efficiency across its rail operations. - Entry into Indian Market: Rail Vision signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sujan Ventures, aimed at advancing opportunities with Indian Railways, which operates thousands of locomotives across the subcontinent. Under the terms of the binding MOU, Sujan Ventures will lead local efforts to introduce Rail Vision's advanced safety systems to the Indian market. This partnership reflects Rail Vision's intent to enter one of the world's largest rail markets with its AI-driven safety solutions.

First Half 2025 Financial Results

- Revenues were $237,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of $524,000, or 69%, compared to $761,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to the timing of revenue recognition. Revenues for the first half of 2025 were mainly derived from additional installations of our Main Line Systems for Israel Railways and from services provided to existing customers. - Research and development ("R&D") expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $3,241,000, compared to R&D expenses of $2,458,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to higher salaries, reflecting both an increase in headcount and salaries, as well as the impact of the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Israeli shekel (NIS), since salaries are paid in NIS. The increase also reflects higher share-based payment expenses, mainly due to new grants of RSUs to employees during the period, and increased purchases of R&D equipment to support ongoing development activities. - General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $2,512,000, compared to $2,116,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries, reflecting salary adjustments and one-time bonuses. Additional contributing factors included the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the NIS, as a significant portion of expenses is denominated in NIS, and higher share-based payment expenses due to new RSU grants to employees. - As a result of the foregoing, the Company's operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $5,705,000 compared to an operating loss of $4,185,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. - Other financial income amounted to $406,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily attributable to interest income earned on short-term deposits. This compares to $1,304,000 in financial expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The change of $1,710,000 is mainly due to the full amortization of the discount related to the convertible loan credit facility entered into in January 2024, recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2024. - GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $5,679,000, or $0.11 per ordinary share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $24,324,000, or $1.99 per ordinary share, in the six months ended June 30, 2024. - Non-GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $4,869,000 or $0.10 per ordinary share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $5,394,000 or $0.44 per ordinary share, in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Six months ended June 30, (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data) 2025 2024 GAAP Results Net loss (5,679 ) (24,324 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.11 ) (1.99 ) Non-GAAP Results Net loss (4,869 ) (5,394 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.10 ) (0.44 )

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided in the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude stock-based compensation expenses and revaluation of derivatives, warrant liabilities and other.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $22.4 million, compared to $17.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase compared to December 31, 2024, is mainly due to the proceeds received from issuances of ordinary shares under an equity line facility that the Company established in October 2024, an at-the-market sales facility that the Company established in April 2025 and the exercise of warrants, totalling an aggregate of $9.8 million in gross proceeds, less cash used during the first half of 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures of net loss for the period that excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expenses and revaluation of derivatives, warrant liabilities and other. The company's management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the company's on-going operations. Management also uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such deemed it important to provide all this information to investors. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company's business. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release. This accompanying table has more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Rail Vision Ltd.

INTERIM CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,431 $ 17,238 Restricted cash 253 230 Accounts receivable 95 495 Inventories 1,430 1,304 Other current assets 475 436 Total current assets 24,684 19,703 Non-current Assets: Operating lease - right of use asset 423 582 Fixed assets, net 263 312 686 894 Total assets 25,370 20,597 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Trade accounts payables 77 107 Current operating lease liability 345 305 Other accounts payable 2,194 2,266 Total current liabilities 2,616 2,678 Non-current operating lease liability 60 217 Total liabilities 2,676 2,895 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares - - Additional paid in capital 125,043 114,372 Accumulated deficit (102,349 ) (96,670 ) Total shareholders' equity 22,694 17,702 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 25,370 20,597



Rail Vision Ltd.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)

Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 237 $ 761 Cost of revenues (189 ) (372 ) Gross profit 48 389 Research and development expenses (3,241 ) (2,458 ) General and administrative expenses (2,512 ) (2,116 ) Operating loss (5,705 ) (4,185 ) Financial (expenses) income: Revaluation of derivatives, warrant liabilities and other (380 ) (18,835 ) Other financing income (expenses), net 406 (1,304 ) Net loss for the period (5,679 ) (24,324 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.11 ) $ (1.99 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic and diluted loss per ordinary share 50,364,274 12,193,918



Rail Vision Ltd.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)

Ordinary Shares Number

of shares USD Additional

paid in

capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

shareholders'

equity Balance as of January 1, 2025 37,943,891 - 114,372 (96,670 ) 17,702 Issuance of shares as a result of exercise of warrants, net (*) 5,950,000 - 2,307 - 2,307 Restricted Share Units vesting 1,068,000 - 390 - 390 Issuance of ordinary shares in relation to the SEPA 8,094,297 - 7,917 - 7,917 Issuance of ordinary shares under ATM program, net (**) 308,987 - 18 - 18 Share-based payment - - 39 - 39 Net loss for the period - - - (5,679 ) (5,679 ) Balance as of June 30, 2025 53,365,175 - 125,043 (102,349 ) 22,694

(*) Issuance costs in the amount of approximately $121.

(**) Issuance costs in the amount of approximately $111.

Rail Vision Ltd.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Cont.)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)

Ordinary Shares Number of

shares USD Additional

paid in

capital Accumulated

Deficit Total-

shareholders'

equity Balance as of January 1, 2024 2,998,278 68 68,681 (65,962 ) 2,787 Cancelation of the par value of ordinary shares - (68 ) 68 - - Issuance of units of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants, net of issuance costs (*) 3,554,200 (**) - 1,404 - 1,404 Exercise of warrants to ordinary shares, net of issuance costs (***) 12,258,487 - 23,791 - 23,791 Classification of warrant liabilities to equity warrants - - 6,143 - 6,143 Share-based payment - - 95 - 95 Net loss for the period - - - (24,324 ) (24,324 ) Balance as of June 30, 2024 18,810,965 - 100,182 (90,286 ) 9,896

(*) Issuance costs in the amount of approximately $39.

(**) Including 1,902,742 Pre-funded Warrants which were exercised to 1,902,742 ordinary shares during February and March 2024.

(***) Issuance costs in the amount of approximately $187.

Rail Vision Ltd.

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period $ (5,679 ) $ (24,324 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 59 85 Share-based payment 429 95 Change in operating lease liability 42 (13 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (128 ) 56 Revaluation of derivatives, warrant liabilities and other 380 18,835 Amortization of a discount related to a convertible loan credit facility - 1,229 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivables 400 (135 ) Increase in other current assets (39 ) (18 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories (126 ) 9 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable (30 ) (97 ) Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable 31 (317 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,661 ) (4,595 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of fixed assets (10 ) (6 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10 ) (6 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from a convertible loan credit facility and issuance of warrants - 1,500 Payments on convertible loan credit facility - (1,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants, net of issuance expenses 2,204 7,813 Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants, net of issuance expenses 7,555 2,961 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,759 11,274 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 128 (56 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,216 6,617 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 17,468 3,289 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 22,684 $ 9,906 Non Cash Activities: Conversion of a convertible loan credit facility to ordinary shares - 500



Rail Vision Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP Financial Measures

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data)