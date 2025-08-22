Aptose Biosciences, Inc.: Aptose Biosciences Announces Results of Reconvened Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting and Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as New Auditor

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (TSX: APS; OTC: APTOF), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing a tuspetinib (TUS) based triple drug frontline therapy to treat patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML), announced the results of its reconvened annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on August 22, 2025.

At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favor of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

"We are pleased to welcome Ernst & Young as our new auditor," said Fletcher Payne, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer of Aptose. "Their global expertise and deep experience in the life sciences sector will support our continued growth and commitment to transparency."



EY is a Big Four global accounting firm that offers a complete spectrum of tax, assurance, and advisory services; they have been selected due to their expertise, capabilities, fit, and understanding of the Company's industry and business.

The Company also announced that it has received an additional advance of US$1.5 million in funding from Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. ("Hanmi"), as part of a US$8.5M loan facility agreement with Hanmi (the "Loan Agreement") announced on June 20, 2025 (press release here). To date, Aptose has received an aggregate of US$7.1M under the Loan Agreement, to support continued clinical development of tuspetinib.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's lead clinical-stage, oral kinase inhibitor tuspetinib (TUS) has demonstrated activity as a monotherapy and in combination therapy in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and is being developed as a frontline triplet therapy in newly diagnosed AML. For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.

