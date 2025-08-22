abrdn Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (JEQ) Announces Additional Tender Offer Details And Anticipated Timing Of Reorganization With Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (asgi)

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- abrdn Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: JEQ) today announces additional details relating to the Fund's tender offer and anticipated closing details relating to its upcoming reorganization with abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: ASGI).

Tender Offer Timeline

Tender Offer Expiration Date: September 2, 2025

The tender offer will expire at 5:00 PM ET, unless extended by the company.

The tender offer will price per share equal to 98% of the NAV determined as of close of business September 3, 2025 (or such later date as may be determined by the Fund if the tender offer is extended.)

Payment for shares accepted in the tender offer will be made on or around this date.

Reorganization Timeline

Announcement of JEQ's Final Distribution, if needed: September 19, 2025

If required, the Fund intends to announce details of a final distribution payment of the Fund's net investment income and/or realized gains prior to the completion of the reorganization.

It is anticipated that October 10, 2025, will be the last day JEQ will trade on the New York Stock Exchange, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Any shareholders of JEQ as of market close on October 10, 2025 will receive newly issued common shares of ASGI with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of the shares of JEQ and will be deemed shareholders of ASGI at the open of market trading hours on October 13, 2025.

Please note that details relating to the pricing with respect to the above transactions will be announced on a timely basis in due course and available on the Fund's website at AberdeenJEQ.com.

Important Information

The Fund's daily NYSE closing price and NAV, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance are available at https://www.aberdeeninvestments.com/en-us/investor/funds/view-all-funds/ or by calling the Fund's Investor Services at 1-800-522-5465.

