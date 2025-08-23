Kaolin Market worth $8.27 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Kaolin Market by Type (Synthetic, Natural), Process (Water-washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated, Surface-modified & Unprocessed), End-use Industry (Paper, Ceramics & Sanitaryware, Fiberglass, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Plastic), and Region - Forecast to 2030", kaolin market is projected to reach USD 8.27 billion by 2030, from USD 5.76 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5%.

The kaolin market is primarily propelled by rising demand across various end-use industries, including paper, ceramics, sanitaryware, fiberglass, paints and coatings, rubber, and plastics. In the paper industry, kaolin serves as an essential filler and pigment that enhances quality, with an anticipated surge in paper production for packaging and print media likely to further elevate kaolin demand. In ceramics, kaolin is utilized to manufacture whiteware products, ceramic tiles, and refractories, subject to its high fusion temperature and excellent white burning characteristics.

Natural kaolin is expected to be dominant during the forecast period.

Natural kaolin holds the highest share in the kaolin market due to its abundance, versatility across various end-use industries, and environmentally friendly qualities. It is commonly found in sedimentary rocks formed under natural geological conditions, making it easily accessible and cost-effective for large-scale mining and application. Its physical traits, such as fine particle size, high whiteness, chemical inertness, and plasticity, make it highly sought after for industries like paper, ceramics, paints, coatings, and cosmetics. The paper industry, in particular, relies on kaolin as a key coating and filler material that enhances paper brightness, printability, and surface smoothness.

The water-washed process is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

The water-washed process is the fastest-growing segment of the kaolin market, as it is one of the most popular methods for transforming raw kaolin into finished products. Also known as wet processing, this technique extensively utilizes water at various stages, such as screening, grinding, centrifuging, slurring, blunging, and chemical treatment to effectively separate, purify, and process kaolin. This yields a stable chemical composition and enhances the strong adsorption capacity of kaolin, making it highly effective in high-performance and specialty applications. The market is expanding, driven by increasing demand, particularly from the building & construction industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading market for kaolin during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the kaolin market due to its extensive natural reserves, rapid industrial growth, and high demand across various end-use industries. Countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are key producers, particularly in ceramics, paper, and construction materials. The kaolin market in this region is characterized by capacity expansions, joint ventures, and collaborations among major players. The ceramics industry, which includes tableware, sanitaryware, construction tiles, and decorative items, significantly drives demand. Recent growth in ceramic manufacturing in China has further fueled the market. Notably, in July 2025, Green360 Technologies, an Australian building materials company, launched a 457-ton bulk calcining run of high-purity kaolin from its Pittong operation in Victoria to produce high-reactivity metakaolin for low-carbon cement, thereby increasing kaolin demand.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Imerys S.A. (France), 20 Microns (India), KaMin LLC (US), Ashapura Group (India), SCR-Sibelco (Belgium), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), LB MINERALS, LTD. (Hungary), EICL Limited (India), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), and Sedlecký Kaolin a.s. (Czech Republic).

