Esports World Cup Foundation Announces Esports Nations Cup

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) today announced the Esports Nations Cup (ENC), a landmark tournament where the best esports players in the world will compete not only for professional glory with their clubs, but for the honor of representing their countries. The ENC introduces national pride to the global esports stage in a recurring format and is the first event of its kind at this scale.

"Nation versus nation competition is the ultimate expression of sport," said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation. "The ENC makes this a reality for esports, giving every fan a flag to rally behind and every player the pride of representing their country. It's a stage to create heroes, inspire the next generation, and, together with our partners and stakeholders, build the national ecosystems that will accelerate the growth of esports worldwide."

The inaugural edition will be co-developed with the publishers and video game companies - Electronic Arts, Krafton, Tencent, and Ubisoft. These partners bring the scale and insight essential to building a global competition for national teams that reflects the values and integrity of each game. Each one of them will help shape their game's national ranking systems, qualification pathways, and event formats, ensuring the ENC resonates with their fans and meets the highest standards of competition.

The ENC will feature national teams from all major regions, including North America, South America, Europe, MENA, Africa, Asia, and SEA & Oceania, competing in both team-based and solo-player formats. A multi-layered qualification model will balance competitiveness and inclusivity: combining global rankings, regional qualifiers, and Wildcard entries, including solidarity placements, to ensure a broad and representative competitive stage in every game. All players will receive guaranteed prize money, with equal placement rewards across all games, ensuring fairness for players. The Esports World Cup Foundation will work with relevant stakeholders in each region to shape how teams are formed and represented.

The ENC will be hosted every two years, providing a dependable structure for players, coaches, and esports organizations - and confidence for publishers, clubs, and partners to invest in long-term national team programs.

As the newest addition to the EWCF portfolio, the ENC builds on the momentum of the Esports World Cup - the world's largest multi-title esports event - and extends its mission to a new layer of global competition. While the EWC unites the best clubs, the ENC unlocks a new frontier powered by national identity and regional representation.

The ENC will debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2026, before moving to a rotating host model, bringing national esports teams to fans and cultures worldwide.

The ENC announcement was made at the New Global Sport Conference in Riyadh, where 1,500 industry leaders convened to discuss the convergence of gaming, esports and sport.

About Esports World Cup Foundation

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) is a non-profit organization based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, dedicated to advancing and professionalizing the global esports industry. Through the annual Esports World Cup (EWC) and the biennial Esports Nations Cup (ENC), EWCF brings together the world's top players, leading clubs, and millions of fans for the biggest stages in competitive gaming. Beyond hosting tournaments, the Foundation works year-round to grow the esports ecosystem, support talent development, and create lasting opportunities for players, teams, and partners worldwide.

About the Esports Nations Cup

The Esports Nations Cup (ENC) is a biennial global esports competition created by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) that brings national pride to the world stage. Launching in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2026, the ENC will feature the world's best players competing not for their clubs, but for their countries, across a lineup of leading esports titles. Built in collaboration with publishers, clubs, and esports organizations, the ENC establishes the first recurring, large-scale platform for national teams in esports. Beyond competition, it aims to fuel fandom, inspire heroes, and provide sustainable pathways for nations, players, and partners to grow within the global esports ecosystem. esportsnationscup.com

