Biobanking Market worth $11.82 billion by 2030 with 9.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Biobanking Market, valued at US$7.16 billion in 2024, stood at US$7.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$11.82 billion by the end of the period. Several factors contribute to the growth of the biobanking market, including growing focus on precision or personalized medicine, continuously expanding cell & gene therapy pipeline, and end-to-end automation for sample handling & storage. Additionally, the focus on sustainability and green-lab solutions offers growth opportunities for market players. However, long-term funding stability for public biobanks is a challenge faced by the market.

By product, the biobanking market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The equipment market is further split into freezers & refrigerators, temperature & humidity control systems, cryogenic storage systems, thawing equipment, alarm & monitoring systems, and other equipment. Freezers & refrigerators held the largest share of the biobanking equipment market in 2024 as they are essential to the core operations of any biobank, ensuring the long-term storage and preservation of biological samples such as blood, tissues, and DNA. Given the nature of biobank samples, maintaining optimal temperature conditions is critical to preserving sample integrity for future research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. Cryogenic freezers, in particular, are indispensable for the preservation of cell lines, stem cells, and genetic materials, often requiring ultra-low temperatures to maintain viability for years.

By end users, the biobanking services market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies & CROs, and academic & research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies & CROs segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapies such as cell and gene therapies. These companies are expanding their therapeutic offerings, which are dependent on cell lines, and clinical sample management is highly demanded by these end users.

By geography, the biobanking market is segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, since countries like China, India, and Japan ramp up their research capabilities, biobanks in the region are gaining momentum, becoming critical to advancing drug discovery, clinical trials, and population-based health studies. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the region's aging population, has spurred a need for comprehensive biobanking solutions to support healthcare innovations and research into disease prevention and treatment.

The key players in the biobanking market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Qiagen (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Labcorp (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), and Cryoport (US), among other players.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US):

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a global leader in laboratory products and services, with a strong strategic position in the biobanking market, driven by its broad portfolio of advanced solutions for sample preservation, storage, and analysis. Its extensive product offering includes high-performance freezers, automated sample management systems, and consumables designed for biobanks. Thermo Fisher has strategically invested in expanding its biobanking solutions to support emerging areas such as precision medicine, genomics, and cell therapy. Its innovation strategy is underscored by its acquisition of companies like Life Technologies, which strengthened its capabilities in genomics and biopreservation, making it a key player in high throughput biobanking technologies. Additionally, its global presence, robust distribution network, and strong partnerships with biopharma and academic institutions place it in a prime position to meet the growing demands of biobanks worldwide.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (Germany)

BD has established a strong strategic position in the biobanking products market through its innovative solutions designed for sample collection, storage, and management. Its portfolio includes a wide range of specialized consumables, such as blood collection tubes, cryovials, and storage solutions, as well as advanced diagnostic systems that integrate with biobanks to enhance data tracking and sample integrity. The company's leadership in biobanking is further strengthened by its focus on developing cutting-edge technologies for blood-based diagnostics and sample handling, which is crucial for high-quality sample preservation. It has also invested in expanding its manufacturing and R&D capabilities, particularly in the US and Asia, positioning itself as a key player to support the growing needs of biobanks globally. Its strategic focus on automation and digitization has enabled it to offer integrated, scalable solutions that help biobanks streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

PHC Holdings (Germany)

PHC Holdings, through its subsidiary PHCbi, holds a strong strategic position in the biobanking products market by offering high-performance, energy-efficient freezers, refrigerators, and incubators tailored for biological sample preservation. With a long history of providing reliable and innovative solutions for life sciences and healthcare applications, PHC Holdings has gained significant traction in the biobanking sector, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Its focus on sustainable, eco-friendly products, including low-energy storage systems, aligns with the growing demand for greener technologies in the biobanking industry. Its expertise in cold storage technologies, combined with its ability to cater to the specific needs of biobanks, such as cryogenic storage and temperature monitoring, has strengthened its position as a trusted provider for biobanks worldwide. Furthermore, its ongoing investments in R&D and strategic expansions, such as the growing footprint in emerging markets, ensure continued relevance in the fast-evolving biobanking landscape.

