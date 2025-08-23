Retail Platform Market worth $95.49 billion by 2030| MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Retail Platform Market size is projected to reach USD 95.49 billion by 2030 from USD 39.16 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 320 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Retail Platform Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2020-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 39.16 billion

USD 39.16 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 95.49 billion

USD 95.49 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 19.5%

19.5% Segments covered: Offering, Deployment Mode, Retail Store Type, Industry Vertical Focus, and Region

Offering, Deployment Mode, Retail Store Type, Industry Vertical Focus, and Region Region Highlight: North America will account for the largest market during the forecast period.

The Retail Platform Market is experiencing significant momentum, driven by the growing adoption of generative AI and unified commerce solutions. These technologies enable retailers to streamline operations, enhance personalization, and deliver consistent experiences across channels. Moreover, integrating digital and physical retail touchpoints creates seamless customer journeys, leading to increased engagement, loyalty, and improved conversion rates. This positions retail platforms as essential enablers of today's experience-driven commerce.

Online retail stores will register the largest market share during the forecast period

Online stores account for the largest share of the Retail Platform Market, driven by the proliferation of digital marketplaces and shifting consumer purchasing behaviors. These platforms facilitate broad merchandise availability, dynamic pricing models, and frictionless checkout experiences. Enhanced by tailored promotions, diversified delivery options, and cross-channel integration, they remain the preferred medium for expanding customer.

Analytics & Insights platform is poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period

Analytics & insights platform is the fastest-growing segment in the Retail Platform Market, driven by rising demand for data-driven personalization and operational optimization. Retailers use this platform to unify sales, inventory, and customer behavior data for predictive analytics and targeted engagement. Advanced AI and machine learning capabilities improve forecasting, demand planning, and strategic decision-making, solidifying their role as a core driver of retail competitiveness.

North America will account for the largest market during the forecast period

North America commands the largest share of the Retail Platform Market, driven by mature retail media ecosystems, early adoption of unified commerce strategies, and deep integration of loyalty-driven personalization. The region's competitive retail landscape fosters rapid deployment of AI-powered merchandising, advanced fulfillment models, and collaborative vendor-retailer data partnerships that enhance operational efficiency and consumer engagement.

Top Key Companies in Retail Platform Market:

The major players in the Retail Platform Market include Criteo (France), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Adobe (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Intuit (US), Manhattan Associates (US), ServiceNow (US), and AWS (US).

