Targeted Protein Degradation Market worth $9.85 billion by 2035 with 35.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Targeted Protein Degradation Market, valued at US$0.01 billion in 2024, stood at US$0.48 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 35.4% from 2025 to 2035, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$9.85 billion by the end of the period. This is mainly due to various factors such as Priority/Fast Track designations and expected first-in-class approvals & and multi-indication expansion. However, the CMC & scale-up complexity for heterobifunctional & IP disputes are predicted to cause market growth barriers.

By formulation, the global targeted protein degradation market is segmented by formulation into two main categories: oral and injections. In 2024, the oral formulations segment holds the highest share in the formulation landscape of the novel TPD market, driven by its favorable pharmacokinetics, patient compliance, and manufacturing scalability. Oral delivery remains the preferred route due to its non-invasive nature and ease of administration, which significantly enhances patient adherence, especially in chronic or long-term treatments. The advancements in medicinal chemistry have enabled the development of orally bioavailable degraders, overcoming early limitations of poor solubility and permeability. Many first-generation PROTACs faced challenges with oral bioavailability due to their large molecular weight and polarity; however, recent innovation in structural optimization has yielded degrader candidates suitable for oral dosing without compromising efficacy. From a commercial perspective, oral formulations offer cost-efficiency in distribution and storage, adding to their attractiveness. Oral TPD candidates in oncology, immunology, and neurology have shown promising clinical progress, reinforcing confidence in this route. As the TPD field matures, oral formulations are expected to dominate clinical pipelines and product launches, setting the standard for patient-friendly, scalable therapeutic solutions. The continued investment in optimizing oral bioavailability across heterobifunctional and molecular glue degraders is anticipated to fuel segment growth.

By Type, the PROTACs (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimeras) segment was the fastest-growing within the targeted protein degradation (TPD) market due to their ability to selectively eliminate, rather than inhibit, disease-causing proteins. By leveraging the natural ubiquitin-proteasome system of cells, PROTACs redirect E3 ligases to tag specific proteins for degradation, offering a novel approach to address previously undruggable targets. Unlike conventional inhibitors, PROTACs can achieve greater potency and sustained therapeutic effects, often requiring lower doses and showing potential to overcome resistance mechanisms. This has sparked intense interest from the pharmaceutical industry, leading to a rapidly expanding pipeline with numerous candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical development. Clinical-stage PROTACs like ARV-471, ARV-110, and NX-2127 are being evaluated in oncology, particularly in hormone-driven cancers. Ongoing innovation in linker chemistry, E3 ligase selection, and optimization for oral delivery is driving improvements in drug-like properties. With increasing investments, strategic collaborations, and a broadening scope across therapeutic areas, PROTACs are poised to become a cornerstone of next-generation drug discovery. Their versatility and ability to precisely degrade specific proteins continue to position them as a leading modality within the growing TPD market.

By geography, the market for targeted protein degradation is divided into six segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the largest share in the targeted protein degradation (TPD) market, driven by strong R&D infrastructure, robust funding ecosystems, and a favorable regulatory environment. The region is home to several pioneering biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies that are leading the development of TPD platforms, particularly PROTACs and molecular glues. Major players such as Arvinas, C4 Therapeutics, and Nurix Therapeutics are headquartered in the US, benefiting from access to top-tier research institutions and a highly skilled scientific workforce. In addition, consistent capital inflow from venture capital firms, public markets, and strategic pharmaceutical partnerships has accelerated innovation and clinical progression of TPD candidates. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also played a critical role by granting fast track and orphan drug designations to promising TPD candidates, thereby expediting their development and regulatory pathways. Increasing investment in oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune indications, which are the key therapeutic areas for TPDs, will continue to drive demand in the region. Academic-industry collaborations, the presence of large-scale clinical trial networks, and a strong intellectual property framework further enhance the leadership position of North America. These combined factors position the region to achieve the highest growth trajectory in the global TPD market.

Key players in the targeted protein degradation market include Bristol Myers Squibb (US), Arvinas (US), BeiGene (US), Nurix (US), Kymera (US), C4 Therapeutics (US), Stemline Therapeutics (US), AstraZeneca (UK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Bayer (Vividion) (Germany), Captor Therapeutics (Poland), Ranok Therapeutics (US), Pfizer (US), Novartis (Switzerland), and Foghorn Therapeutics (US).

Bristol Myers Squibb:

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is a key player in the targeted protein degradation (TPD) market, leveraging its extensive drug development capabilities to advance next-generation therapeutics. BMS was among the earliest large pharmaceutical companies to recognize the potential of TPD, particularly through molecular glues that reprogram E3 ligases to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company inherited significant TPD assets and expertise by acquiring Celgene, including its partnership with Evotec and initial collaborations with startups such as C4 Therapeutics. BMS continues to build a robust pipeline of TPD candidates, especially in oncology and immunology, where traditional small molecules or biologics have limited efficacy. Its approach combines in-house discovery with strategic partnerships to broaden target scope and accelerate clinical progression. With ongoing investments in E3 ligase biology and protein degradation mechanisms, BMS is positioning itself as a long-term leader in the TPD space. Its focus on molecular glues and degrader programs highlights a commitment to expanding and offering new therapeutic avenues for complex diseases.

Arvinas:

Arvinas is a pioneer in the targeted protein degradation (TPD) field, recognized for being the first company to bring a PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) degrader into clinical trials. Founded on technology from Yale University, Arvinas has developed a proprietary platform that harnesses the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. Its clinical pipeline includes ARV-110 and ARV-471, which target androgen and estrogen receptors in prostate and breast cancers, respectively. Its strong scientific foundation and first-mover advantage have positioned it as a leader in the TPD space. In addition to internal programs, Arvinas has formed high-profile collaborations with Pfizer and Bayer, leveraging its platform to explore new targets and therapeutic areas beyond oncology. These partnerships validate its technology and provide significant funding and development support. As the TPD field matures, Arvinas stands out for its clinical progress, strategic alliances, and expanding expertise in rational degrader design, which could lead to transformative therapies for patients with limited treatment options.

