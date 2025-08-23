Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.08.2025 17:18 Uhr
ASTRAUX: €5,990 Smart EV Redefines Joyful Mobility

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese innovation brand ASTRAUX is set to host its Global Launch Event on September 4, 2025, in Berlin, unveiling three groundbreaking products at IFA 2025:


ASTRAUX Micro Smart EVAL series: ASTRAUX's new micro electric vehicle is designed to meet the demands of urban mobility and appeal to all generations. Certified under the EU's L6e/L7e categories, it can be legally driven from the age of 14 in certain European countries-bringing new freedom and fun to city transport.

Visually, the vehicle stands out with a highly original design concept: oversized circular headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360° viewing layout that blends bold personality with enhanced safety. Inside, it offers in-car karaoke and ambient lighting, while externally it is equipped with a drone-transforming it from a simple car into a mobile entertainment hub.

At the launch event, ASTRAUX will also unveil two additional innovations: the AI-powered companion robot Aimon and the AI sunglasses, marking the brand's latest step in lifestyle-driven smart technology.

Designed for all generation, ASTRAUX brings a new philosophy of "Joy for All", merging style, technology, and affordability. This cross-category launch marks a bold step into smart mobility, emotional companionship, and wearable AI experiences.

Limited-Time Offer - Starting today until September 6, 24:00 CET, reserve any product for just €9.9 with a full refund available until November 10:

ASTRAUX AL7 Early Bird price: €7,990 (Reg. €8,990)

ASTRAUX AL6 Early Bird price: €5,990 (Reg. €6,990)

ASTRAUX's vision is to make innovative design accessible, giving consumers smarter, more playful, and more affordable technology. As the brand puts it: "Style it. Live it. Show it."

The countdown has begun. Join us at IFA Berlin and witness a new era of smart living.

Website: https://astra-ux.com/zh
Pre-order Link: https://astra-ux.com/products/electric-mini-car
Media Contact: press.astraux@maktoumtech.com
Social Media:

Instagram: @Astraux.global
TikTok: @astrauxglobal
Facebook: @Astraux.global

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756140/image_5053227_20150071.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/5-990-smart-ev-redefines-joyful-mobility-302537117.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
