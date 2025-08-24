Panama City, Republic of Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2025) - Leading global crypto exchange HTX is proud to announce that Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX and founder of TRON, has been named Innovator of the Year at the 2025 Asia FinTech Awards, held on August 22. The award recognizes his outstanding contributions to blockchain technology, Web3 infrastructure development, and global financial inclusion.





As one of the most visionary leaders in the crypto space, Justin Sun has played a pivotal role in the continued expansion of the TRON ecosystem and the public listing of TRON Inc. As Advisor to HTX, he has helped drive significant growth in both user acquisition and trading volume, reinforcing HTX's position as a top-tier exchange platform.

In April, Justin Sun became the fourth crypto entrepreneur since CZ, SBF, and Brian Armstrong to appear on the global cover of Forbes, bringing mainstream visibility to the crypto industry. In August, he completed a historic spaceflight aboard Blue Origin, carrying the Web3 narrative beyond Earth's atmosphere-an act that symbolizes both technological ambition and the limitless future of decentralized innovation.

