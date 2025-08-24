ROCKIT LAUNCHES NEW FAMILY PACK AHEAD OF BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative New Zealand snack sized apple brand, Rockit has gone big with its miniature apples and launched a new Family Pack in the Middle East to meet strong consumer demand for every day sharing occasions.

The Family Pack is the latest product to launch within Rockit's occasion-based marketing strategy, which brings new pack formats to market to help drive new consumer demand.

Just like the iconic Rockit Daily Pack, the Family Pack features a resealable lid keeping each Rockit apple in peak, ready-to-eat condition, and a grab-and-go handle made for sharing during all of life's little moments.

Rockit General Manager Global Marketing, Julian Smith says the Family Pack has arrived just in time for the peak Back-to-School selling period and is expected to drive strong sales, open new distribution channels and introduce Rockit to new consumers.

"Launching the Family Pack during this key period will help meet increasing consumer demand for Rockit, by providing a new sharing option to cater for a wider range of consumption occasions. From the busy weekday hustle to exciting weekend adventures, our Family Pack makes all of life's special little moments even better - whether it's a refreshing healthy snack in the school lunchbox, on the sports sideline, or at picnics, parties and events."

"We do things differently in our category by providing an exciting consumer-led retail experience alongside our premium product. We're excited to be collaborating with our partners across the region to drive sales and build our brand through innovative activations during the Back-to-School period," says Julian.

Global consumer awareness and engagement for Rockit is continuing to improve each year, with Rockit brand sentiment recently reaching a record 90 percent (up four percent on Q4, 2024). Rockit Global Brand Manager, Hannah de Valda says this trend looks set to continue with the Family Pack featuring in its annual Back-to-School campaign, launching across the GCC countries from mid-August.

"Focusing on sharing special moments, the Back-to-School campaign capitalises on the momentum of the 'Rockit Every Little Moment' promotion delivered earlier this year. The omnichannel campaign includes strong promotional activity including instore activations, giveaways, consumer events, gift with purchase and influencer collaborations to drive consumer engagement and sales."

"We're always looking for new ways to innovate and satisfy our consumers' latest needs, so we're excited to be enabling people to come together and share the joy with our iconic miniature apples, anytime, anywhere. It's another significant step towards our goal of becoming the world's most loved apple brand," says Hannah.

The Rockit Family Pack is now available in stores and online across many GCC countries.

