ACCESS Newswire
24.08.2025 12:26 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MMJ International Holdings: Trump Holds the Rescheduling Key: Will Marijuana Reform Follow the Patient's Right to Try Path?

From 'Right to Try' to Cannabis: Trump's Next Breakthrough Could Unlock FDA Trials.

"President Trump's marijuana decision must go beyond politics-patients suffering from Huntington's disease and Multiple Sclerosis have waited nearly a decade for access to MMJ International Holdings' FDA-approved clinical trials. With capsules manufactured and science in place, all that's missing is the DEA stepping aside." stated Duane Boise, CEO MMJ International Holdings.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / August 24, 2025 / As national discourse intensifies around President Trump's forthcoming decision on marijuana rescheduling, MMJ International Holdings CEO Duane Boise urges the administration to finally align federal cannabis policy with science, patients, and the FDA drug approval process.

Duane Boise CEO, MMJ International Holdings

The conversation on drug reform is expanding beyond cannabis. Just this month, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) requested a scientific review of psilocybin-a breakthrough for patients and advocates who have fought for decades to access novel therapies. With Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. signaling support for veterans' access to psychedelics, the political and scientific momentum for reform is undeniable.

For cannabis, however, progress has been stalled for years. President Biden ordered a review in 2022, HHS recommended Schedule III placement in 2023, yet the DEA has dragged its feet-continuing to block FDA approved clinical trials like those proposed by MMJ International Holdings for Huntington's disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

President Trump has the opportunity to change that. He already championed the Right to Try Act-granting terminally ill patients access to experimental treatments. The same principle should apply to cannabis science. If rescheduling moves forward, the nation must prioritize companies like MMJ International Holdings that have spent years building legitimate, FDA-compliant therapies.

"The President's decision can't just be about rescheduling-it must be about patients," said Duane Boise, President & CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "Just as the Right to Try law will break open access to innovative treatments, the marijuana fix should finally clear a path for FDA clinical trials that have been blocked for nearly a decade. MMJ is ready-we have the softgel capsules manufactured, the FDA orphan designations secured, and the science built. All we need is for the DEA to step aside and let the research happen."

Unlike state-legal operators chasing recreational markets, MMJ is pursuing the traditional pharmaceutical pathway. With two Investigational New Drug (IND) applications already filed, the company stands as the only U.S. entity prepared to conduct FDA-sanctioned clinical trials with cannabis-derived medicines.

As the nation awaits President Trump's announcement, MMJ International Holdings calls for immediate action:

  • Reschedule marijuana to Schedule III in line with HHS's recommendation.

  • Direct the DEA to stop obstructing federally compliant researchers like MMJ.

  • Prioritize FDA pathways over political gamesmanship to deliver real medicines to patients suffering from debilitating diseases.

About MMJ International Holdings
MMJ International Holdings, through its subsidiaries MMJ BioPharma Cultivation and MMJ BioPharma Labs, is a pioneering U.S.-based pharmaceutical company developing cannabis-derived therapies for Huntington's disease and Multiple Sclerosis. With FDA Orphan Drug Designations, manufactured softgel capsules, and INDs filed, MMJ is positioned to bring the first cannabis-based prescription medicines to market through the FDA approval process.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

CONTACT:
Madison Hisey
MHisey@mmjih.com
203-231-85832

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/trump-holds-the-rescheduling-key-will-marijuana-reform-follow-the-pat-1064477

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
