Biocide-free, durable ultra-low-friction Coating Piloted on Neptune Aegli Car Carrier

Azra Tech, a pioneer in sustainable marine technologies, announces a strategic collaboration with Neptune Lines Shipping and Managing Enterprises SA, a leading short-sea car carrier operator in Europe and the Mediterranean, to support innovation in eco-friendly vessel performance.

Neptune Aegli, photo taken on 2025-03-20 by David David Potter

In July 2022, Azra Tech applied its groundbreaking biocide-free, ultra-low-friction hull coating system to the Neptune Aegli at Odessos Shipyard in Bulgaria. Based on proprietary nano-technology and backed by the Blue Race Performance Guarantee, the system is designed to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Over 36 months of continuous operation across European ports, Azra Tech reports that the coating achieved significant fuel savings and CO2 emissions reduction, outperforming original expectations. During an intermediate survey at Lisnave/Setubal Shipyard, data showed that the hull's surface roughness remained exceptionally low a key indicator of long-term durability and performance. This innovative solution is introduced to the Greek and Omani markets through Green Navis, Azra Tech's exclusive representative in these regions. Fully aligned with IMO regulations, the coating contributes to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 14 Life Below Water as it contains no biocides or active ingredients that could harm marine life.

"This is an exceptional result," said Azra Tech. "The performance of Neptune Aegli showcases the durability and efficiency of our coatings and confirms our commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable maritime future."

Neptune Lines has applied the coating system developed by Azra Tech on the Neptune Aegli car Carrier. While the performance data is consistent with the Blue Race Performance Guarantee provided by Azra Tech, this collaboration reflects a shared vision for environmentally responsible innovation in the maritime sector.

For further insights into Azra Tech's eco-friendly paint technology and its transformative impact, please visit azra-tech.com.

About Neptune Lines (neptunelines.com)

Neptune Lines Shipping and Managing Enterprises (Neptune Lines), part of Neptune Group, is a leading finished vehicle logistics provider, specializing in transportation and shipping solutions for manufacturers and shippers of cars and high and heavy cargoes. Operating across Europe, North Africa, and the Black Sea, Neptune Lines excels in short-sea shipping, connecting ports with efficient and specialized services.

As a trusted partner for major car manufacturers, Neptune Lines delivers tailored solutions that meet the highest industry standards. Guided by its "Wake Forward" philosophy, Neptune Lines is committed to sustainability, reliability, and customer satisfaction, delivering operational excellence that drives progress in the logistics industry.

About Azra Tech (azra-tech.com)

Azra Tech Inc., a leading U.S.-based Industrial Intellectual Property and Technology Holding Company, boasts a global presence with affiliates in the United States, Europe, Switzerland, and Israel. The company's mission centers on the development and provision of advanced materials and additives based on proprietary patented nanotechnologies. These innovations, pivotal in the realm of multi-functional special coatings and polymers, enhance material properties while reducing the environmental carbon footprint. By aligning with global sustainability goals, Azra Tech plays a crucial role in the decarbonization efforts within industrial sectors, driving innovation, sustainability, and performance excellence to foster a more responsible and efficient future.

In the maritime industry, the ultra-low friction hull coating solution aligns seamlessly with IMO requirements, including EEXI and CII standards. It stands out for its environmentally friendly composition, devoid of biocides and silicon oil. With its enduring protection and reliable performance, this system not only ensures prolonged effectiveness but also delivers exceptional fuel efficiency, contributing significantly to sustainable practices in the marine sector.

About Blue Race (bluerace.ch)

Blue Race Sarl, as the Swiss affiliate of Azra Tech Inc, is responsible for monitoring and ensuring the performance of vessels following the application of the ultra-smooth hull coating solution. Shipowners and charterers stand to gain from the Blue Race guarantee, which promises a minimum of 3% fuel savings during each dry dock cycle. This commitment underscores the Group dedication to delivering tangible benefits and maximizing efficiency for maritime operators.

About Green Navis Quest (greennavis.com)

Green Navis is an innovative company founded in 2022 by the Moundreas family, acting as the representative of Azra Tech. Emerging from one of Greece's oldest shipping companies, George Moundreas Co. S.A., Green Navis was established to address the urgent need for green solutions within the maritime industry. The company's mission focuses on integrating green technologies that enhance the sustainability of vessels.

