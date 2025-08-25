Esports World Cup Foundation: Team Falcons Crowned Esports World Cup 2025 Club Champions After Seven Weeks of Record-Breaking Competition

750 Million Viewers, 350 Million Hours Watched Online and 3 Million Visitors Highlight the World's Largest Multi-Title Esports Tournament and Festival

Cristiano Ronaldo Delivered the Club Championship Trophy for HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Present to Team Falcons

EWC Returns to Riyadh July 6 - August 23, 2026

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) has announced the conclusion of the Esports World Cup 2025 (EWC 2025) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Team Falcons claimed the Club Championship Trophy and the $7 million grand prize. The award was presented to Musaad AlDossar, CEO of Team Falcons, by HRH Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, with international icon Cristiano Ronaldo delivering the trophy to the stage in a memorable Closing Ceremony.

After seven weeks of fierce competition that came down to the final weekend of play, Team Falcons amassed 5,200 points across 22 tournaments, including victories in Overwatch 2 and top finishes in Dota 2, Chess, PUBG BATTLEGROUNDS, Rocket League and Counter-Strike 2. Team Liquid (4,200 points), Team Vitality (4,050 points), Twisted Minds (3,200 points) and Virtus.pro (3,200 points) rounded out the top five of the final Club Championship ranking.

Heading into the final two weeks of competition, seven Clubs were still in contention, as only 1500 points separated 1st and 7th place. The race narrowed to five contenders after Week 6, and Team Falcons sealed the Club Championship in Week 7 when Team Liquid's Street Fighter 6 player Alan "Nephew" Sun was eliminated, ending Team Liquid's hopes of overtaking them.

HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation said: "With the unwavering support of our leadership and the continuous guidance from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Esports World Cup has once again showcased the transformative impact of esports and the pivotal role this industry now plays in cultures and societies across the globe. The organizational success of the tournament's second edition reflects the Kingdom's ability to host and manage the world's largest events at the highest standards, while embodying the progress of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy. I extend my congratulations to Team Falcons on their outstanding achievement."

The EWC 2025 set new viewership records in its second year, recording 750 million viewers - with a peak of 7.98 million viewers during Gen.G Esports' dominant victory in Week 2's League of Legends tournament - and 350 million hours watched, outperforming 2024's inaugural event across the board. The competition and festival also drew 3 million visitors to Riyadh's Boulevard City, topping last summer's 2.6 million. During the event period (July 4 - August 24), Riyadh also welcomed an estimated 300,000 international tourists, a 7.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024, further underscoring the city's growing appeal as a global destination for esports, entertainment, and culture.

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said: "The Esports World Cup has once again raised the bar, showing that it stands among the largest sports properties in the world. 2025 wasn't just about more games, more Clubs, or even a record $70+ million prize pool: it was about purpose. From players chasing their dreams to Clubs building sustainable futures, from publishers reaching new audiences to fans rallying on a global stage, the EWC is delivering real impact. Team Falcons embodied that spirit with consistency and fire across so many titles. After just two years, the Esports World Cup is no longer a bold idea; it's the foundation of a global sport. And in 2026, we'll take it even further, together."

Faisal Bin Homran, Chief Product Officer at the Esports World Cup Foundation said: "The Esports World Cup 2025 has been nothing short of extraordinary, and the Club Championship finale this past weekend provided a thrilling conclusion to an unforgettable event. Congratulations to Team Falcons, whose back-to-back victories have set a new benchmark for excellence in competitive esports. Bringing together the world's top teams in state-of-the-art arenas, the Esports World Cup continues to showcase the very best of global esports talent and innovation. Beyond the competition, we are committed to strengthening our strategic partnerships, collaborating with leading publishers, brands and creators - building groundbreaking opportunities that will shape the future of the industry. This is just the beginning. As esports continues to grow, we remain dedicated to elevating the experience for players, fans, and the wider community."

EWC 2025 featured over 2,000 players from 100 countries and 200 Clubs, competing across 25 tournaments. A total prize pool of more than $70 million - the largest prize pool in esports history - was awarded, including $27 million for the Club Championship, which was allocated across the top 24 finishers.

From start to finish, the event showcased elite play and the very best of esports, as legends rose and new stars were born. Magnus Carlsen brought the intensity of world championship chess to the EWC stage, winning the inaugural event. Rasyah "Rasyah" Rasyid, just 15 years old, became the youngest MVP in EWC history, proving that greatness knows no age. Joona "serral" Sotala delivered a masterclass in dominance, cementing his status as the greatest to ever touch StarCraft II. And Manuel "ManuBachoore" Bachoore made history once again, becoming the first-ever two-time EA FC world champion, leading Team Liquid to a record-breaking three-title run.

The stage came alive at EWFC 2025, where Post Malone and DINO of SEVENTEEN headlined an Opening Ceremony that marked the start of nine concerts produced with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and MDLBEAST.

EWC 2025 blurred the lines between sport, culture, and entertainment, featuring Ronaldo, Carlsen, Tony Hawk, Lando Norris, Gerard Piqué, Ronaldo Nazário, Kaká, Alisha Lehmann, Nick Kyrgios, David Harbour, Gabe Basso, Daniel Sturridge, creators like the Sidemen, and even a rare appearance by game creator Hideo Kojima.

EWC Spotlight, a new global broadcast production, turned the EWC into a weekly spectacle, showcasing these global celebrities on one stage, while bringing the passion of the live crowd to audiences everywhere. In total, 7,000 hours of live content were produced, second only to the 2024 Paris Olympics, across more than 800 channels and 97 broadcast partners, reaching fans around the world in 35 languages.

The Esports World Cup will return to Riyadh from July 6 - August 23, 2026 for its third edition.

