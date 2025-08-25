Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Completion of Diamond Drilling on High Grade Tolmer Prospect

Structural investigation to guide future exploration targeting

HIGHLIGHTS

March 2025 Tolmer discovery hole ranked 5th highest-grade silver intersection reported globally during H1 2025, with an interval of 6m @ 4,747 g/t Ag from only 46m depth 1

New assays have extended high grade silver horizons, and added coincident high-grade gold up to ~13g/t Au, within a highly mineralised footprint now ~1.5km wide2

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 24, 2025 / Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(FRA:BGD3)(OTCQB:BGDFF) (Barton or Company) is pleased to confirm the completion of diamond drilling (DD) at the high-grade Tolmer gold and silver prospect, located at the Company's South Australian Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola). Three holes totalling 595.3 metres drilling were completed in the 'eastern gold zone' to identify structural controls and guide future targeting.

Figure 1 - Tolmer map showing 'silver zone' at left, 'gold zone' at right and DD holes location (red)

Commenting on the Tolmer diamond drilling, Barton Managing Director Alexander Scanlon said:

"Tolmer is an exciting new discovery near our Central Gawler Mill, with shallow gold and silver up to 83.6g/t Au and 17,600g/t Ag. This initial round of diamond drilling will give us a helpful 'first look' at local structural controls and, together with the pending results of soil assays over the whole area, will help guide future targeting across a now 1.5km wide footprint of shallow, high-grade mineralisation. We look forward to sharing further updates."

1According to Rock Report analysis available here and at https://rockreportnews.com/graphics/; refer to ASX announcement dated 27 March 2025

2Refer to ASX announcement dated 5 August 2025

Program background

During August 2024 Barton announced a Tolmer high-grade gold discovery and then, during March 2025, Barton announced one of Australia's highest-grade modern silver discoveries ~500m further west.3 These neighbouring 'eastern gold zone' and 'western silver zone' discoveries have yielded grades up to 83.6g/t Au and 17,600g/t Ag, respectively, with high-grade gold and silver present in each zone.3

Recent RC drilling assays extended broad silver mineralisation and also added high-grade gold to the 'western silver zone' (see Table 1), yielding a highly enriched mineralised footprint ~1.5km wide.4 While silver up to 117g/t Ag was encountered in fresh rock in this drilling, the origin of this high-grade mineralisation has not yet been confirmed, and is a key focus of ongoing investigation.

Hole ID Interval Including: TBAC130 Silver Gold 6m @ 4,747 g/t Ag from 46 metres 4m @ 13.2 g/t Au from 48 metres Silver Gold 1m @ 17,600 g/t Ag from 46 metres 1m @ 51.2 g/t Au from 48 metres TBM233 Silver Silver Gold 14m @ 104 g/t Ag from 5 metres 3m @ 993 g/t Ag from 55 metres 1m @ 6.86 g/t Au from 55 metres Silver Silver 1m @ 421 g/t Ag from 10 metres 2m @ 1,475 g/t Ag from 55 metres TBM237 Silver Gold 9m @ 217 g/t Ag from 44 metres 1m @ 7.9 g/t Au from 44 metres Silver 1m @ 1,100 g/t Ag from 44 metres TBM238 Silver Gold 7m @ 648 g/t Ag from 46 metres 5m @ 3.06 g/t Au from 46 metres Silver Gold 2m @ 1,720 g/t Ag from 46 metres 1m @ 10.7 g/t Au from 46 metres TBM245 Silver Gold 13m @ 142 g/t Ag from 10 metres 5m @ 3.32 g/t Au from 10 metres Silver Gold 2m @ 499 g/t Ag from 11 metres 1m @ 13.2 g/t Au from 11 metres TBM246 Silver Gold 13m @ 285 g/t Ag from 48 metres 11m @ 3.31 g/t Au from 48 metres Silver Gold 1m @ 2,240 g/t Ag from 53 metres 1m @ 22.8 g/t Au from 53 metres TBM254 Silver Gold 1m @ 748 g/t Ag from 59 metres 1m @ 3.14 g/t Au from 59 metres

Table 1 - Key new high-grade gold and silver assays in 'western silver zone' of Tolmer prospect4

Figure 2 - Tolmer 'western silver zone' recent new gold (yellow) and silver (blue) assays4

3Refer to ASX announcements dated 27 August 2024, and 30 January, 27 March, 16 April and 5 August 2025

4Refer to ASX announcement dated 5 August 2025

Multiple horizons of broad, shallow high-grade Au-Ag mineralisation

Recent RC drilling in Tolmer's 'western silver zone' have infilled and extended an 'upper horizon' of shallow, broad 'silver dominant' mineralisation (largely independent of gold) to the west, while adding additional high-grade gold and silver intervals to a much higher-grade 'lower horizon' with silver up to 17,600g/t Ag.5

Figure 3 - Tolmer 'silver zone' cross-section 6,602,075N with anomalous Ag-Pb & key intersections5

Recent drilling also identified a potential southern extension of the 'lower horizon' containing both high grade gold and silver (see Figure 4), as well as silver intersections up to 117g/t Ag in the underlying fresh rock.5 The goal of new diamond drilling is to identify local structural controls to guide future drill targeting.

Figure 4 - Tolmer 'silver zone' cross-section 6,601,975N with anomalous Ag-Pb & key intersections5

5Refer to ASX announcement dated 5 August 2025

Soil sampling program also underway

In July 2025 Barton completed a soil sampling program over a ~1.9km2 area surrounding the 'Tolmer' high grade silver and gold discoveries, collecting ~430 samples with assays expected during September 2025.6

Figure 5 - Location of Tolmer soil geochemistry program relative to recent RC drilling program3

6Refer to ASX announcement dated 14 July 2025

Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Scanlon

Managing Director

a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au

+61 425 226 649 Jade Cook

Company Secretary

cosec@bartongold.com.au

+61 8 9322 1587

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000ozpa with 2.1Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources (78.9Mt @ 0.85 g/t Au), brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the region's only gold mill in the renowned Gawler Craton of South Australia.*

*Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement dated 25 July 2025. Total Barton JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 1,049koz Au (39.7Mt @ 0.82 g/t Au) in Indicated category and 1,095koz Au (39.2Mt @ 0.87 g/t Au) in Inferred category, and 3,070koz Ag (34.5Mt @ 2.80 g/t Ag) in Inferred category as a subset of Tunkillia gold JORC (2012) Mineral Resources. Challenger Gold Project 223koz Au + fully permitted Central Gawler Mill (CGM) Tarcoola Gold Project 20koz Au in fully permitted open pit mine near CGM

Tolmer discovery grades up to 84g/t Au & 17,600g/t Ag Tunkillia Gold Project 1.6Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources

Competitive 120kozpa gold & 250kozpa silver project Wudinna Gold Project 279koz Au project located southeast of Tunkillia

Significant optionality, adjacent to main highway Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 (JORC). Activity Competent Person Membership Status Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Stockpiles) Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant) AusIMM Member Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Perseverance Mine) Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Mineral Resource Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Challenger Mineral Resource Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Wudinna Mineral Resource (Clarke Deposit) Ms Justine Tracey AusIMM Member Wudinna Mineral Resource (all other Deposits) Mrs Christine Standing AusIMM / AIG Member / Member The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted in this announcement, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, and any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the readers own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/completion-of-diamond-drilling-on-high-grade-tolmer-prospect-1064756