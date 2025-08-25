New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2025) - Amid the rapid convergence of AI/ML and Structural Biology, Biortus has launched an integrated Structural Biology and AI/ML computational platform, BiortusAI. BiortusAI, combines 3 core capabilities-Protein Design, Antibody Optimization, and Lead Molecule Discovery-forming a well-oiled R&D engine that delivers AI/ML-driven protein design all the way to experimental validation. Designed to dramatically enhance efficiency in biopharmaceutical R&D, the platform is now available to use for global partners.

Breakthrough: Dual Structure Determination & AI/ML Modeling Platform

Leveraging the Company's internal world-class X-ray and Cryo-EM platforms, Biortus integrates high-resolution structural determination with advanced AI/ML prediction models, creating an intelligent, end-to-end workflow - from sequence generation, structural validation to functional screening and hit discovery. This platform delivers actionable, translatable solutions for protein engineering, antibody optimization, and drug discovery.

Biortus has built a world-class high-performance computing center-powered by tens of thousands of CPU cores and hundreds of GPUs, setting a new benchmark for AI/ML-driven protein design. Integrating leading algorithms, such as, AlphaFold2, Chai-1, Bolt-2, Protenix, together with molecular dynamics simulations, the platform delivers a seamless workflow from structure prediction and sequence generation to conformation optimization and molecular modeling. Its ultra-large-scale virtual screening system and proprietary databases enable rapid evaluation of hundreds of millions of molecules, providing a powerful engine for structure-guided biomolecular innovation.

Commercial-Ready Outcomes: Platform Efficacy Validated Across Three Key Scenarios

Through BiortusAI, Biortus has delivered breakthroughs across protein design and drug discovery, enhancing the thermostability and activity of enzymes, optimizing high-affinity antibodies, and discovering hit molecules with great precision.

Enzyme Engineering: Achieving 20-Fold Activity Enhancement Under Extreme Conditions

BiortusAI achieves concurrent optimized thermostability-activity in enzyme engineering, delivering enhanced industrial performance.

Showcase: Structure-Guided Design of TEV Protease Variants

By structural analysis and iterative design, the Company precisely targeted the active site and conserved residues to successfully engineer high-performance variants like BioTEVp1. These variants retain high activity even under extreme conditions, such as high alkalinity and strong denaturants.

Thermal stability increased by 36°C and activity enhanced 20-fold.

The new variant demonstrates exceptional tolerance under extreme conditions including 1M NaOH and 8M Urea.

Showcase: From design to experimental validation in just 14 days, mutant bdSENP1 demonstrates the platform's rapid closed-loop capability.

The design and experimental validation of bdSENP1 mutants were completed within just 14 days. This rapid closed-loop process showcases the platform's unmatched efficiency in structure-guided design and fast experimental feedback, pushing the boundaries of protein engineering efficiency.

Thermal stability improved by up to 30°C, significantly enhancing structural tolerance under extreme conditions.

Enzyme activity increased by over 500%, resulting in a multiple-fold improvement in reaction efficiency.

Antibody Development: AI/ML-Precision Design with Atomic-Level Structural Fidelity

BiortusAI, combines high-resolution structural biology with AI/ML-driven modeling technology, enabling automated, precise antibody structure design and binding mode prediction, directly using antigen epitopes as the foundation.

Showcase: An AI/ML-designed antigen-nanobody complex exhibited exceptional structural agreement (RMSD < 1 Å) with the experimentally validated x-ray crystal structure, demonstrating the exquisite accuracy of the Company's structure prediction framework.

The key interaction interfaces remain highly consistent, exhibiting precise conformations and strong, rational binding.

Validates the platform's accuracy and industrial applicability in conformation prediction and interface modeling.

These data show that BiortusAI, not only produces binding structures, but also accurately reconstructs the binding state, providing strong support for antibody affinity optimization and functional validation.

Drug Discovery: Identifying high-affinity molecules with double digit nanomolar affinities in just 4 weeks

Biortus integrates three core capabilities - structural analyses, AI/ML-driven virtual screening, and experimental validation, to create an efficient, scalable hit discovery workflow. By combining intelligent docking predictions with high-throughput TRIC screening, the platform rapidly identifies initial fragments with strong drug development potential, offering robust support for small-molecule drug discovery and development.

Showcase: Discovery of fragment molecules for GPCRs

Within 4 weeks, the process from initial docking to hit validation was completed, fully demonstrating the high efficiency and accuracy Biortus's platform, which integrates virtual and experimental capabilities. This achievement lays a solid foundation for hit-to-lead discovery in novel drug targets.

Utilizing a proprietary fragment library, AI/ML-assisted virtual screening rapidly identified the top 60 hit fragments within just 2 days.

Multiple high-affinity hits were successfully identified within 1 week, with the highest KD reaching 16.4 nM.

Platform Value: Reconstructing the Paradigm of Biomolecular R&D

"Traditional protein design can take months of back-and-forth iteration, but we have cut the R&D cycle by more than half thanks to a real-time feedback loop between structural analyses and AI/ML," said Shao Boshi, head of Biortus' technical team. The platform has helped many lead pharmaceutical companies achieve breakthroughs-from industrial enzyme improvements, tumor antibody development to tackling tough drug targets.

Moving forward, Biortus will keep pushing the development of its structure-and-AI/ML integrated R&D platform, bringing fresh momentum through verifiable, deliverable, and industrialized biomolecular design. This will help speed up the journey from biomedical research and discovery to real-world industrial applications.

About Biortus

Biortus is a world-leading independent CRO delivering a comprehensive, integrated platform of modular services-from production and screening of soluble and membrane proteins to cutting-edge structural techniques like microcrystal electron diffraction, Cryo-EM, and X-ray crystallography. Now, with ready-to-use catalog protein products, Biortus is accelerating drug discovery like never before, empowering researchers to move faster from concept to breakthrough.

Since 2009, Biortus has built strong partnerships with research institutions, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical companies across diverse fields worldwide. With operations spanning China and Boston, Biortus continues to drive innovation and collaboration globally. For more information, visit www.biortus.bio.

