A-Sales, a B2B lead generation agency founded in 2023, announces an update to its operating model, shifting from a retainer and upfront fee structure to a performance-based system where clients are billed for verified outcomes such as qualified leads and scheduled sales meetings.

A-Sales Transitions to Performance-Based Lead Generation Model



Previously, the company operated under a retainer-based structure that required clients to pay upfront fees. The updated model moves away from that approach and instead ties billing to outcomes. Clients are now charged for confirmed sales meetings and qualified lead opportunities, aligning costs more directly with delivered results.

Addressing Industry Shifts

The adjustment comes amid broader changes in the B2B sales and marketing landscape. Many companies have expressed concerns about traditional lead generation methods, citing challenges such as wasted spend on unqualified leads, limited visibility into performance, and long-term commitments that may not guarantee measurable results.

By adopting an outcome-based billing structure, A-Sales aims to align with evolving client expectations for accountability and transparency in business development.

"This transition reflects how the industry itself is changing," said Denniz Özden, Founder and CEO of A-Sales. "Clients want clarity on the value they receive from their investment. By removing upfront fees and focusing on results, we are formalizing a model that better matches what businesses are asking for."

Technology as the Core Driver

The company's service delivery is supported by proprietary tools, including the A-Leads platform and KZR, a phone validation system. The A-Leads platform is designed to identify and target relevant decision-makers, while KZR helps ensure the accuracy of phone data, reducing failed connections.

According to the company, these technologies improve the efficiency of lead generation campaigns by enabling more precise targeting and higher connection quality compared to conventional methods such as cold calling. This technological foundation supports the company's shift to a performance-based billing model, where measurable outcomes form the basis for engagement.

"Our technology helps take uncertainty out of the process," Özden added. "By applying data-driven tools, we can support clients with a more consistent framework for generating opportunities."

Expanding Global Reach

A-Sales currently operates across more than 50 industries and 26 languages, tailoring its outreach to both global and regional markets. The company notes that this broad reach allows it to adapt strategies based on local business environments while still maintaining scalable infrastructure for international clients.

The update to its business model is expected to support organizations of different sizes, including both multinational firms seeking international expansion and smaller companies pursuing growth within specific markets.

Looking Ahead

The company has indicated that the new billing model is part of a longer-term strategy to evolve its service offerings. Future initiatives will focus on further development of its technology platforms, refinement of outbound sales processes, and the continued expansion of its international presence.

"Our mission is to build sustainable systems for B2B sales," Özden said. "We see this model update as one step in developing the infrastructure companies need to generate growth in a more predictable and accountable way."

About A-Sales

A-Sales is a B2B lead generation agency headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2023 by Denniz Özden, the company provides outbound sales support, qualified lead generation, and sales meeting scheduling through a technology-driven platform. With services spanning more than 50 industries and 26 languages, A-Sales continues to adapt its model to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

