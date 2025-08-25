Ascentium and INSEAD Forge Partnership to Launch Bespoke Leadership Development Programme

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentium, a leading global business services platform headquartered in Singapore, is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INSEAD, one of the world's foremost and largest graduate business schools, to launch the inaugural Ascentium-INSEAD Leadership Development Programme. This bespoke initiative is designed invest in our leadership within Ascentium, underscoring the company's commitment to building a resilient leadership pipeline.

The full-time residential programme, tailored specifically for Ascentium's C-suite executives, will take place from 25-29 August 2025 at the INSEAD Asia Campus in Singapore. It will bring together top talents identified for their potential to assume senior business roles.

The curriculum, developed in collaboration with INSEAD's Global Private Equity Initiative (GPEI), focuses on the theme "The Strategic Leader - Shaping Private Equity Success". Participants will engage in immersive workshops, simulations, and case studies covering topics such as strategic growth in a VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) world, stakeholder expectations, and innovation in tech and AI.

"As we navigate the complexities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, marked by rapid technological change and macroeconomic uncertainty, our partnership with INSEAD is a strategic step to future-proof our leadership," said Lennard Yong, Founding Management & Group CEO of Ascentium. "Many corporations aspire to put people first, but at Ascentium, we turn that aspiration into action. By investing in our top leadership and sponsoring a residential programme at INSEAD, we empower our global talent to achieve competitive excellence."

"Ascentium is a fascinating company. Only recently born, it already has achieved outstanding growth, despite operating in a highly competitive and mature industry with formidable competitors. Ascentium's leaders have a clear vision and strategy to achieve it, as well as a proven track record in doing so," said Professor Philipp Meyer-Doyle, Programme Director for Ascentium, INSEAD. "I am truly impressed by Ascentium's dedication to investing and developing its human capital resources which is outstanding in an industry that is often dominated by margins and short-term oriented mindsets. We look forward to our partnership with Ascentium, to these customised programmes, and to helping Ascentium scale greater heights."

The Ascentium-INSEAD Leadership Development Programme is the first step in a multi-year partnership that reflects Ascentium's long-term commitment to professional development. It marks a milestone in the company's journey to build a culture of excellence, ambition, and stewardship, and is testament to the belief that investing in people is investing in the future.

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we empower extraordinary growth through specialised expertise and comprehensive one-stop solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, HR services, and fiduciary and trust services. Our team of 2,300+ professionals spans 45 cities across 23 markets in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, the Americas, and Europe, serving 50,000+ client entities across diverse industries. Through innovative, technology-enabled solutions and a collaborative approach, Ascentium drives transformative growth, helping clients navigate complex global environments.

For more information, please visit ascentium.com.

About INSEAD

As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity. Our global perspective and unparalleled cultural diversity are reflected in our research, teaching, partnerships; as well as in our alumni network of over 71,000 members spanning 172 nationalities.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 160 renowned Faculty members from 38 countries inspire more than 1,500 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master's degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 18,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.

INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756649/Prof_Sameer_Hasija__INSEAD____Lennard_Yong__Ascentium.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509528/ascentium_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascentium-and-insead-forge-partnership-to-launch-bespoke-leadership-development-programme-302537207.html