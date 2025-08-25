Anzeige
Montag, 25.08.2025

PR Newswire
25.08.2025 05:30 Uhr
Golfin Welcomes MEXC as Title Sponsor of "MEXC Ventures Global Golf Masters supported by GOLFIN"

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfin proudly announces the launch of the "MEXC Ventures Global Golf Masters supported by GOLFIN," the world's first real-world golf tournament uniting top Crypto and AI projects. Global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC joins as Title Sponsor. The tournament will take place on September 30, 2025, at the prestigious Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, as a side event of TOKEN2049, Asia's largest Web3 conference.

Golfin Welcomes MEXC as Title Sponsor of

Event Highlights

Teams from leading Web3 and AI projects including founders, developers, and marketing leaders will compete in a high-stakes golf showdown. Fans worldwide can join the excitement by posting predictions on X, transforming passive viewers into active participants.

Over $200,000 in Rewards

A total prize pool of $200,000 in USDC will be distributed through community-driven prediction campaigns.

How to participate:

  • Follow participating project accounts
  • Post predictions (winners, longest drive, closest to pin)
  • Bonus: A hole-in-one unlocks a 1 BTC prize, shared among eligible fans

With a simple "follow, post, and win" format, the campaign is designed to boost engagement and visibility, with a projected reach of up to 1 million users and 50M+ impressions.

With MEXC as Title Sponsor, Golfin aims to bring Web3 communities together through the power of sports, competition, and global connection.

About Golfin

Golfin is the world's first Golf2Earn platform, merging real-world golf with Web3. Players earn digital assets by playing golf, collecting NFTs, and leveling up avatars through GPS-based gameplay. Golfin connects players across tournaments, PvP, and social campaigns bringing Web3 to the fairway.

Golfin's native token, GON, is officially listed on both MEXC and BICONOMY, expanding its utility and accessibility across global markets.

Event Details | Official Website | iOS App | Android App

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 40 million users in 170+ countries. Known for trending tokens, low fees, and daily airdrops, MEXC makes crypto trading easy, secure, and accessible for all.

MEXC Official Website| X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756763/Golfin_Welcomes_MEXC_Title_Sponsor__MEXC_Ventures_Global_Golf_Masters.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/golfin-welcomes-mexc-as-title-sponsor-of-mexc-ventures-global-golf-masters-supported-by-golfin-302537314.html

