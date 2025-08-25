Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.08.2025 06:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Liberty Home Loans Support Women Stepping into Property Investment

With flexible lending solutions and a dedication to financial inclusion, Liberty is supporting women to take the leap into property investment.

MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Recent CoreLogic data shows that just 11.4% of Australian women own at least one investment property which is about 20% lower when compared to men.

While these figures reveal a gender gap, they also point to growing parity in overall property ownership, suggesting more women are stepping into the market with confidence.

Whether it's a first investment or a growing portfolio, non-bank lender Liberty offers tailored solutions to help a range of borrowers achieve their property goals.

According to Communications Manager Bernadine Pantarotto, Liberty's flexible home loans are designed to support more people with greater choice.

"We take the time to understand each borrower, because no two journeys to home ownership or property investment are the same," explained Ms. Pantarotto.

Liberty's inclusive lending approach also welcomes borrowers with variable income or imperfect credit history.

"We're proud to support women with free thinking lending solutions as they navigate their financial journey," said Ms. Pantarotto.

This flexibility could be especially valuable for women managing career breaks, or family responsibilities.

"Our home loan options are designed to support borrowers throughout life's big moments - from a new investment goal to a career change or growing family," said Ms. Pantarotto.

With features including offset accounts, interest-only terms, redraw facilities, and higher LVRs, Liberty home loan solutions are tailored to suit borrowers' goals and unique circumstances.

"Many of our customers are self-employed or have non-traditional income streams, and we're proud to offer solutions that reflect real life," said Ms. Pantarotto.

Whether borrowers are purchasing their first home, refinancing, or expanding a property portfolio, Liberty can help.

"Our range of home loan solutions, including low doc and low deposit home loans, could help more borrowers accelerate their property plans," said Ms. Pantarotto.

Liberty's lending options can also support other life goals, from renovating a home, to launching a business or planning a well-earned getaway.

About Liberty
As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. For nearly 30 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact
Laura Orchard
Media Coordinator
P: +61 3 8635 8888
E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/liberty-home-loans-support-women-stepping-into-property-investment-1057678

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.