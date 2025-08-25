Liberty Home Loans Support Women Stepping into Property Investment

With flexible lending solutions and a dedication to financial inclusion, Liberty is supporting women to take the leap into property investment.

MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Recent CoreLogic data shows that just 11.4% of Australian women own at least one investment property which is about 20% lower when compared to men.

While these figures reveal a gender gap, they also point to growing parity in overall property ownership, suggesting more women are stepping into the market with confidence.

Whether it's a first investment or a growing portfolio, non-bank lender Liberty offers tailored solutions to help a range of borrowers achieve their property goals.

According to Communications Manager Bernadine Pantarotto, Liberty's flexible home loans are designed to support more people with greater choice.

"We take the time to understand each borrower, because no two journeys to home ownership or property investment are the same," explained Ms. Pantarotto.

Liberty's inclusive lending approach also welcomes borrowers with variable income or imperfect credit history.

"We're proud to support women with free thinking lending solutions as they navigate their financial journey," said Ms. Pantarotto.

This flexibility could be especially valuable for women managing career breaks, or family responsibilities.

"Our home loan options are designed to support borrowers throughout life's big moments - from a new investment goal to a career change or growing family," said Ms. Pantarotto.

With features including offset accounts, interest-only terms, redraw facilities, and higher LVRs, Liberty home loan solutions are tailored to suit borrowers' goals and unique circumstances.

"Many of our customers are self-employed or have non-traditional income streams, and we're proud to offer solutions that reflect real life," said Ms. Pantarotto.

Whether borrowers are purchasing their first home, refinancing, or expanding a property portfolio, Liberty can help.

"Our range of home loan solutions, including low doc and low deposit home loans, could help more borrowers accelerate their property plans," said Ms. Pantarotto.

Liberty's lending options can also support other life goals, from renovating a home, to launching a business or planning a well-earned getaway.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. For nearly 30 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact

Laura Orchard

Media Coordinator

P: +61 3 8635 8888

E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/liberty-home-loans-support-women-stepping-into-property-investment-1057678