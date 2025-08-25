EFSIM Facilities Management Company: EFSIM Secures Strategic Contract Awards with Value Over SAR 750 million in H1 2025, Driving Growth Across Key Sectors

Significant contract awards reaffirm EFSIM leadership in Saudi Arabia's facilities management sector

The company continued to expand its presence in high-growth sectors, including hospitality, leisure, and sports, while deepening its regional presence in the Southern region

Over 800 professionals have been onboarded in H1 2025 to support delivery across flagship projects, taking EFSIM's workforce to more than 8,500

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EFSIM Facilities Management Company ("EFSIM"), a Saudi-based provider of comprehensive facilities management solutions, secured new contract wins with a value of over SAR 750 million in H1 2025 - reinforcing its position as a partner of choice for public and private sector clients across the Kingdom.

The new contracts span a range of high-impact sectors including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and government services, with strategic inroads into hospitality, leisure, and sports - key verticals aligned with Vision 2030's national transformation goals. Spanning an average tenure of 3 years, the contracts underscore EFSIM's ability to deliver long-term value through operational agility, innovation, and service excellence.

As part of this momentum, EFSIM has expanded its client operations to the Southern region of the Kingdom, complementing its robust national presence. To deliver on this growth, the company has onboarded over 800 professionals in H1 2025, increasing its workforce to more than 8,500 employees. These mobilizations are already underway across several landmark and flagship projects, including within the entertainment and education industries, reflecting EFSIM's scalable facilities management delivery model and future-ready capabilities.

Commenting on the wins, Tariq Chauhan, CEO of EFSIM, said:

"This milestone reflects the growing trust placed in us by our clients and the dedication of our teams across the Kingdom. With every new contract, we reaffirm our alignment with Vision 2030 - driving Saudization and sustainable development, while elevating service delivery standards in line with the Kingdom's long-term transformation goals."

These wins form a strong foundation as EFSIM accelerates into its next growth phase, underpinned by sector confidence, institutional readiness, and a proven ability to scale impact across Saudi Arabia's evolving infrastructure and service economy.

About EFSIM

Established in 2008, EFSIM Facilities Management Company is a leading integrated facilities management services company with 75 service lines and operations across Saudi Arabia. Creating sustainable value for clients and communities, the company delivers disruptive solutions that cater to some of the industry's most complex needs, spanning sectors including infrastructure and security as well as hospitality and leisure. Home to over 8,500 professionals from different cultural and professional backgrounds, EFSIM prioritizes embracing and empowering its workforce.

Disclaimer

This announcement is for information purposes only, and is not complete, and no claim is made regarding its completeness. Figures in this announcement are approximate. The awards referenced herein are only awarded contracts, and the company may not have signed the relevant underlying contract yet (and may not in the future). The amounts mentioned represent total award amount for the full duration of the relevant project.

None of the information contained in this announcement should be considered forward-looking statements regarding profits or revenue, nor should any of the information be considered a confirmation or inference regarding the company's performance.

The announcement includes forward-looking statements, which are speculative in nature and not based on historical facts. These statements often use terms like "expects," "plans," or "may," and reflect the company's assumptions, goals, and forecasts. They may relate to matters such as the anticipated impact of certain transactions and future strategic plans. However, these statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties-such as regulatory approvals, economic conditions, market fluctuations, and political changes-that could cause actual outcomes to differ significantly. As such, the company makes no guarantees regarding these expectations and readers should not rely on them.

The company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any statements herein, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

