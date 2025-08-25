Government of Odisha and GFTN Launch BharatNetra Initiative to Establish Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR, India, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Singapore-headquartered Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), has unveiled the BharatNetra Initiative, anchored by the launch of the Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub (I-GFTCH) in Bhubaneswar. This marks a historic first for Odisha, a financial technology capability initiative of unprecedented scale and global integration. The I-GFTCH positions Odisha as a rising nerve centre in India's evolving innovation ecosystem, aligning seamlessly with the nation's development priorities and its ambition to be a leader in fostering entrepreneurship, industry ready skills, generating employment, inclusive finance, and next-generation innovation.

Building Blocks of Odisha's FinTech Future

The BharatNetra Initiative will be executed through a globally integrated four-pillar strategy designed to build world-class fintech capabilities and global connectivity:

From Odisha to the World: Training the Next Generation of Digital Finance Leaders

Global Learning As part of the I-GFTCH initiative, Odisha is partnering with NUS-AIDF and GFTN to launch the Certificate in FinTech & InsurTech (CFI), a five-month hybrid programme combining coursework, in-person sessions in Bhubaneswar, projects, and internships. The programme will train 7,000 students over five years in technology, regulation, and business, building a future-ready workforce for FinTech and InsurTech. Supported by the Skill Development Institute, with a view to national accreditation, it has already drawn more than 2,000 applicants from over 50 colleges for the inaugural 375-seat cohort starting September.

Odisha Joins Global Black Swan Network to Unlock Jobs, Investment, and Innovation

Global Mindshare Bhubaneswar will host the Black Swan Summit (BSS) India in early 2026, joining a global network of frontier technology forums across Asia, Europe and Africa. Convened by GFTN, BSS India will be Odisha's flagship global business event, connecting talent and startups to international job pipelines, venture capital, and digital economy networks. The Summit will unite business leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators, positioning Odisha as an emerging hub for financial inclusion, digital transformation, innovation, and technology-led growth, as well as a destination for strategic investments in technology-led industries.

Innovation Hub to Scale Odisha's FinTech and InsurTech Entrepreneurs

Global Innovation Odisha will establish a Centre of Excellence as part of its Integrated Innovation Hub, serving as a launchpad for high-potential FinTech and InsurTech startups. Backed by GFTN's global network, the Innovation Acceleration: Incubation, Venture & Market Competitiveness programme will provide incubation, mentorship, venture development, and market access to help founders achieve scale and global competitiveness. By equipping entrepreneurs with tools, networks, and capital, the Hub will foster a thriving ecosystem positioning Odisha as a rising player in the global digital finance landscape.

Global Capability Hub to Power FinTech Collaboration

Financial Technology Global Capability Hub Odisha will host a nearshore hub serving national and global financial institutions, powered by the skilled talent pipeline from the Global Learning pillar. Backed by GFTN's global network of industry leaders, regulators, investors, and innovators, the Hub will connect Odisha to the world's top fintech ecosystems, offering a collaboration space for startups, corporates, and innovators to co-create market-ready solutions, accelerate product development, and forge cross-border partnerships cementing Odisha's position as a rising destination for innovation-led financial growth.

Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha:

"The launch of the Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub is a transformative initiative that will shape the future of finance in Odisha. It will help strengthen India's global leadership in the digital economy. This hub is the outcome of a landmark partnership between the Government of Odisha and the Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN), Singapore. It was forged during the historic visit of the Hon'ble President of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Odisha in January this year. It reflects our commitment to bring the best of the world to Odisha, and to take Odisha to the world. Our goal is to rank among the top five Indian states in per capita income. And, as we contribute to the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission, Odisha will play a central role in making India a global economic leader."

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Education, Government of India:

"BharatNetra is a nation-building mission. By skilling and educating our youth and creating a globally connected FinTech and InsurTech hub here in Odisha, we are laying the foundation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision Viksit Bharat by 2047. This initiative will ensure that Odisha students, from our villages to our cities, can not only open pathways for employment and entrepreneurship but also strengthen India's leadership in financial inclusion and innovation. For India's youth, employability is no longer just about degrees, it is about readiness to thrive in fast-changing industries. BharatNetra bridges this gap by embedding real-world industry needs into our students learning journey. These efforts align with our mission to make Odisha USD 500 billion economy by 2036 and to build India into USD 300 trillion economy by 2047."

Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO, GFTN:

"Bharatnetra is a shining example of how a strategic vision between two countries can translate into transformative action. It is yet another step forward in advancing Singapore-India bilateral ties. By connecting Odisha's talent with world-class training by National University of Singapore-Asian Institute of Digital Finance, opening access for talent to global markets, building a robust startup ecosystem, the Government of Odisha and GFTN are building the state as a vital gateway in the global digital finance landscape."

Dr. Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Chairman, General Insurance Council:

For India's youth, employability today is not defined by degrees alone. It is about the ability to adapt and succeed in fast evolving industries. BharatNetra is playing a pivotal role in bridging this gap by embedding real world industry requirements into the learning journey. At Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, we are proud to partner in this effort to nurture a new generation of fintech and InsurTech professionals who will help shape the future of our industry and the nation.

About GFTN

The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) is a Singapore-headquartered organisation that leverages technology and innovation to create more efficient, resilient, and inclusive financial systems through global collaboration. GFTN hosts a worldwide network of forums (including its flagship event, the Singapore FinTech Festival); advises governments and companies on policies and the development of digital ecosystems and innovation within the financial sector; offers digital infrastructure solutions; and plans to invest in financial technology startups through its upcoming venture fund, with a focus on inclusion and sustainability. GFTN is a not-for-profit organisation established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in 2024.

