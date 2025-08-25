The 1st International Humanoid Robot Olympiad will take place at the International Olympic Academy in Olympia from August 29 to September 2, 2025, co-organized by Acumino (www.acumino.gr) and Endeavor Greece (www.endeavor.org.gr).

Event Overview

The Humanoid Robot Olympiad marks a new era for Robotics and Physical Artificial Intelligence (Physical AI), aiming to showcase the capabilities of humanoid robots through keynote and technical talks, presentations, workshops, industry studies, and athletic demonstrations.

What You Will See

Talks on Physical AI and Humanoid Robots by distinguished scientists, entrepreneurs, and top industry leaders from around the world (speakers from 12 countries).

Workshops on Robotics, Humanoid Robots, Physical AI, Reinforcement Learning, Exoskeleton Systems and their relevance to humanoid robots, robotics developments in New Zealand and Colombia, and the role of China as a leader in the humanoid race, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

Exhibition of robotic and humanoid systems and technologies.

Workshops and demonstrations of educational robotics for all ages.

Live demonstrations of humanoid robots from around the world, inspired by industry and sports (including robots from leading companies such as Unitree and Booster Robotics).

Screenings of films related to the conference theme, selected by Cinobo (www.cinobo.com): The Day the Earth Stood Still , Robert Wise (1951), Saturday 30/8 Ex Machina , Alex Garland (2015), Sunday 31/8 Metropolis , Fritz Lang (1927), Monday 1/9

Party nights.

Practical Information

Tickets : Daily tickets start at €10 (reduced) and €20 (general admission), with passes including industrial demonstrations, reserved seating, memorabilia, and more. Entry is free for children under 9 years old.

: Daily tickets start at €10 (reduced) and €20 (general admission), with passes including industrial demonstrations, reserved seating, memorabilia, and more. Entry is free for children under 9 years old. Accommodation : VIP passes include accommodation and full board in newly renovated, high-quality facilities at the International Olympic Academy.

: VIP passes include accommodation and full board in newly renovated, high-quality facilities at the International Olympic Academy. Event Program: The full schedule is available at: https://humanoidolympiad.org/program/

Organizers' Statement

"The 1st International Humanoid Olympiad seeks to highlight Greece on the global stage of Robotics and Physical Artificial Intelligence as a center of innovation and technological excellence," said Dr. Minas Liarokapis on behalf of the organizing committee. "It is a unique opportunity for Greece to lead in technological progress and be at the frontier of this new industrial revolution, as it possesses the most crucial ingredient: a highly skilled and talented workforce. Join us to discover how well humanoid robots perform today and what challenges and opportunities the future holds."

Contact Details, Links, and Supporters

More information: www.humanoidolympiad.org

Contact email: team@humanoidolympiad.org

Ticket details: https://humanoidolympiad.org/tickets/

Passes: https://humanoidolympiad.org/passes/ https://humanoidolympiad.org/vip-passes/

Tickets and passes are available via Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.gr/1h-diethnhs-olympiada-anthrwpoeidwn-rompot_sen_2007241.html

Supporters: Mass Robotics, Silicon Valley Robotics, Microsoft for Startups, Panathenea, Athens Voice, ThinkBiz, Swiss Future Institute, Marketing Greece, Discover Greece, Cinobo, New Dexterity.

The event is held under the auspices of the Region of Western Greece.

Contacts:

team@humanoidolympiad.org