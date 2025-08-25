GoodWe has introduced a 125 kW/261 kWh all-in-one battery for commercial and industrial use in China, with applications spanning factories, farms, EV charging stations, commercial sites, and grid or off-grid systems. From ESS News China's GoodWe has launched a new fully integrated all-in-one liquid-cooled energy storage solution based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The new ESA Series 125kW/261kWh can cover a wide spectrum of use cases in factories, farms, EV charging stations, commercial complexes, and other grid-connected ...

