Kao Corporation (TOKYO:4452) (President and CEO: Yoshihiro Hasebe) has built a new tertiary amine production plant in Pasadena, Texas, United States, the opening ceremony for which took place on August 22, 2025. The new plant, with an annual production capacity of 20,000 tons, will further enhance stable supply for the U.S. market, which is expected to grow in the mid- to long-term. In addition, local production in the U.S. will improve the efficiency of Kao's supply chain and reduce transportation-related CO2 emissions.

Tertiary amines are important chemical ingredients used in surfactants such as disinfectants and cleaners. Until now, Kao has had the world's largest production capacity, with three production sites in Japan, the Philippines and Germany employing Kao's unique technology to produce tertiary amines of superior quality. Kao uses tertiary amines in its own products and has also supplied industries around the world through its Chemical Business. Its new U.S. plant will create a three-production-site system with plants in the U.S., Europe and Asia, to ensure a more stable and speedier supply of tertiary amines to global markets.

For Kao's Chemical Business, tertiary amines are a core component of Global Sharp Top*1, the focus of Kao's Mid-term Plan 2027 (K27). The new plant will make a major contribution to ensure further stability of the Chemical Business's global business base.

"Global Sharp Top" is Kao's business strategy for achieving meaningful and sustainable global growth by focusing on businesses that deliver critical solutions in markets facing rapidly evolving social challenges.

Comment from Daisuke Hamada, President, Chemical Business

Construction work on the Pasadena plant took two and a half years, and I am very happy to see the work successfully completed. The plant, which combines Kao's unique technologies with a long-running safety record and quality control knowhow, will be the key point of a global supply chain ensuring a more stable supply of tertiary amines not only for the North American market but also for a broad range of industries all over the world.

The Pasadena site, where the plant is located, covers an area of 45 hectares, and Kao is also considering utilizing the site not only for tertiary amine production but also as a platform for working together with outside partners to produce derivatives. By leveraging this platform, we are confident it will strengthen the value chain of the entire ecosystem.

The Chemical Business will continue resolutely taking on the challenges to fulfill its role in building the cornerstone of Kao's global growth.

About Kao

Kao, a Japan-based manufacturer of personal care and household products, cosmetics, and specialty chemicals creates high-value-added products and services that provide care and enrichment for the life of all people and the planet. Through its brands such as Attack, Bioré, Jergens, Laurier, Curél, SENSAI, MOLTON BROWN, and Oribe, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people across Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Chemical Business also contributes to a wide range of industries. Utilizing its capabilities in precise interface control technology, the Chemical Business applies its deep knowledge in the areas of fats and oils and polymers to provide a variety of products and solutions. From daily necessities to electronic materials, agricultural products, asphalt additives and more, Kao works to provide solutions for broad industry needs and social issues. With about 1,630 billion yen in annual sales, Kao employs about 32,600 people worldwide and has more than 130 years of history in innovation.

