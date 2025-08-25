Anzeige
25.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
25.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
Ørsted confirms commitment to proceed with the planned rights issue and appoints consortium of banks

DJ Ørsted confirms commitment to proceed with the planned rights issue and appoints consortium of banks 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted confirms commitment to proceed with the planned rights issue and appoints consortium of banks 
25-Aug-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25.8.2025 08:00:45 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 
 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED 
STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR 
DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL 
 
As announced on 22 August 2025 (company announcement no. 15/2025), Revolution Wind, a 50/50 joint venture with Global 
Infrastructure Partner's Skyborn Renewables, a subsidiary of Blackrock Inc., received a stop-work order from the US 
Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). 
 
Revolution Wind is fully permitted, having secured all required federal and state permits, including its Construction 
and Operations Plan, following reviews that began more than nine years ago. 
 
Ørsted is evaluating all options to resolve the matter expeditiously in dialogue with permitting agencies and 
potentially through legal proceedings, with the aim being to proceed as quickly as possible with continued project 
construction towards COD in the second half of 2026. 
 
The construction of Revolution Wind is 80 % complete, and the investment required to complete the project amounts to 
approximately DKK 5 billion for Ørsted's 50% share of the project. Once complete, Revolution Wind is expected to have 
an annual run-rate EBITDA contribution of approximately DKK 1 billion. 
 
Planned rights issue preparation moves forward according to plan 
Ørsted will proceed with the planned rights issue preparation and has the continued support and commitment to the 
rights issue from its majority shareholder, the Danish state. 
 
The DKK 60 billion planned rights issue announced on 11 August 2025 (company announcement no. 12/2025) is designed to 
strengthen Ørsted's capital structure and provide the needed financial flexibility and robustness in addition to 
funding the increased CAPEX requirement to complete Sunrise Wind, absent a partial divestment and non-recourse 
financing of the project. 
 
The stop-work order for Revolution Wind emphasises the increased regulatory uncertainty for offshore wind in the US. 
The planned rights issue has been sized to provide the required strengthening of Ørsted's capital structure to execute 
its business plan, even when taking into account the impact of this uncertainty on Ørsted's US offshore wind portfolio. 
 
Ørsted confirms the timing of the extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 5 September 2025 and will, in due course, 
revert with further details regarding the launch of the rights issue. 
 
Ørsted appoints bank syndicate for rights issue 
Ørsted has appointed a syndicate of BNP PARIBAS, Danske Bank A/S and J.P. Morgan SE as Joint Global Coordinators next 
to Morgan Stanley & Co International. Additionally, BofA Securities Europe SA and Goldman Sachs International will act 
as Joint Bookrunners. The syndicate of banks are jointly underwriting the rights issue for the approximately 49.9 % not 
covered by the Danish state's undertaking. 
 
Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, said:  
"Revolution Wind is fully permitted and 80 % complete with all foundations installed and 45 of the 65 wind turbines 
installed. We're complying with the order and will work with our US partners and stakeholders to identify a solution as 
quickly as possible for completing the project and thereby help meet the rapidly growing US demand for power and 
provide much needed power to over 350,000 homes in the area." 
 
"We appreciate the continued support from our majority shareholder and are pleased with the appointment of a strong 
consortium of banks as a natural next step towards the launch of our planned rights issue." 
 
Financial update 
The stop-work order for Revolution Wind does not change Ørsted's financial guidance for 2025. Based on Ørsted's 
objective to complete Revolution Wind by the second half 2026, Ørsted confirms its medium-term targets. 
 
Ørsted's 8.1 GW offshore wind projects under construction will, when finalised by the end of 2027, generate an 
additional DKK 11-12 billion of annual EBITDA. The two US offshore wind projects under construction will account for 
around DKK 4.5 billion in run-rate EBITDA (50% Revolution Wind and 100% Sunrise Wind ownership). The total investment 
in the two projects, on a 100 % basis, is expected to be approximately DKK 100 billion. The remaining share of Ørsted 
investments into the projects is approximately DKK 45 billion. As of 30 June 2025, the carrying value of Revolution 
Wind and Sunrise Wind on Ørsted's balance sheet amount to approximately DKK 17 billion. 
 
Important notice 
 
This announcement does not constitute an offering memorandum or a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/ 
1129 of 14 June 2017, as amended (the 'Prospectus Regulation'), and nothing herein contains an offering of securities. 
No one should purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company, except on the basis of information in any 
prospectus published by the Company in connection with a potential offering and admission of such securities to trading 
and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. Copies of any such prospectus will, following publication, be available 
from the Company's registered office and on the website of the Company. 
 
This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities issued by Ørsted A/S in 
any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful, and the announcement and the information contained herein 
are not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into such jurisdictions. 
 
This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution or redistribution, directly or 
indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United 
States of America and the District of Columbia) (the 'United States'), Canada, Australia, Japan, or South Africa or in 
any other jurisdiction in which distribution or redistribution would be unlawful. This document does not constitute, or 
form part of, and should not be construed as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe, sell, or 
purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of Ørsted A/S have not been and will not be registered 
under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or the securities laws of any state or other 
jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered, taken up, exercised, resold, 
renounced, or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration under or 
an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act, 
and in each case, in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United 
States. There is no intention to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. In any member state of 
the European Economic Area ('EEA Member State') other than Denmark, this announcement is only addressed to, and is only 
directed at, investors in that EEA Member State who fulfil the criteria for exemption from the obligation to publish a 
prospectus, including qualified investors, within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. 
 
In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (A) qualified investors, 
as such term is defined in Article 2 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by 
virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended from time to time; and who are also (B)(i) investment 
professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) 
Order 2005 (the 'Order') or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order, or (iii) 
such other persons to whom such communication may be lawfully communicated (the persons described in (A) and (B)(i) 
through (iii) above together being referred to as 'relevant persons'). Any person who is not a relevant person should 
not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. 
 
Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are 
statements that are not historical facts and that can be identified by words such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 
'intends', 'estimate', 'will', 'may', 'continue', 'should', and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in 
this announcement are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. 
Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently 
subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors, which are 
difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other 
important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this 
announcement by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to 
release any updates or revisions to the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Accordingly, the Company urges 
readers not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements set forth herein. The information, 
opinions, and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to 
change without notice.

