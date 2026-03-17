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WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 14:09
20,300 Euro
+2,55 % +0,505
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,24020,27014:23
20,26020,27014:24
Dow Jones News
17.03.2026 12:39 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Notice of the 2026 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S

DJ Notice of the 2026 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Notice of the 2026 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S 
17-March-2026 / 12:08 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17.3.2026 12:07:53 CET | Ørsted A/S | Notice to general meeting 
 
The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Thursday, 9 April 2026 at 10:00 CEST. The meeting will be held 
at the company's office at Nesa Allé 1, 2820 Gentofte in Denmark. 
 
The agenda for the annual general meeting is as follows: 
 
 -- Approval of the Annual Report for 2025 and appropriation of profits. 
 -- Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2025. 
 -- Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. 
 -- Proposal for authorisation to acquire treasury shares. 
 -- Proposal to prepare documents for general meetings in English. 
 -- Election and remuneration of board members. 
 -- Election of auditor.  
The agenda and the complete proposals are further described in the enclosed notice of the annual general meeting. 
 
All members of the Board of Directors elected by the general meeting are up for election. Judith Hartmann and Annica 
Bresky are not seeking re-election. The Board of Directors proposes that Karen Boesen, Karl Johnny Hersvik, and Samuel 
Leupold be elected as new members of the Board of Directors. 
 
On the nomination of Karen Boesen, Karl Johnny Hersvik, and Samuel Leupold, Lene Skole, Chair of the Board of Directors 
of Ørsted A/S, says: 
 
"We're pleased to be able to nominate three such strong candidates to the Board of Directors. All three come with 
unique management experience from international companies and the energy sector. Karen Boesen, CFO at DFDS, brings 
considerable financial understanding and has held several management positions in the energy sector in her career. Karl 
Johnny Hersvik brings expertise from the entire energy industry and the offshore industry and is the CEO of Aker BP. 
Finally, with the nomination of Samuel Leupold, who has previously held the position as CEO of Wind Power at Ørsted 
(then DONG Energy), we'll gain access to significant expertise in renewable energy. I'd also like to take this 
opportunity to thank Judith Hartmann and Annica Bresky for their cooperation and great service to the board." 
 
Information about the nominated candidates' other managerial functions, experience, and competences is included in the 
notice of the annual general meeting. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Global Media Relations 
+45 99 55 95 52  
Globalmedia@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 
8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.   
 
Attachments 
 . Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2026.pdf 
 . Orsted CA No 5.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 421327 
EQS News ID:  2292842 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2292842&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 07:08 ET (11:08 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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