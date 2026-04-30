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WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 20:31
22,800 Euro
+3,54 % +0,780
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OMX Copenhagen 25
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22,69022,80020:31
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 20:10 Uhr
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Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners completes acquisition of Ørsted's European onshore platform - and launches Perigus Energy

  • A new onshore renewable energy company has launched in Europe: Perigus Energy.
  • Perigus Energy operates in Ireland, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain with an operational and under construction capacity of 826 MW and a multi-gigawatt development pipeline.

CORK, Ireland and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new chapter for European onshore renewables begins today with the launch of Perigus Energy, following the completion of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners' (CIP) acquisition of Ørsted's European onshore business, through its fifth flagship fund, CI V. Formerly part of Ørsted, the business takes on a new name, identity and ambition as Perigus Energy.

Perigus Energy looks to support Europe's energy security and transition by developing, building and operating onshore wind, solar and battery storage projects in Ireland, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain. Today, its portfolio delivers clean, home-grown and reliable electricity to power the equivalent of circa 600,000 European homes, with five further projects currently under construction in Ireland and Germany.

Perigus Energy has a total operational and under-construction capacity of 826 MW, supported by a resilient commercial structure, combining government-backed supports schemes and corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs). All existing contracts, partners and counterparties remain unaffected by the transaction.

Perigus Energy is built on decades of hands-on delivery experience across multiple markets and technologies. Its people and projects continue unaffected and with this strong foundation, now with the backing of CIP, the company's immediate focus is to unlock the full potential of its multi-gigawatt, investment-ready pipeline and bring new renewable capacity in Europe.

Commenting on the news, Kunal Patel, Partner of CIP, said: "Today marks the completion of an important transaction for CI V and a major milestone for continued growth in European onshore renewables. Perigus Energy combines a proven team, an established operating portfolio and a promising multi-gigawatt pipeline across core European power markets.

We are proud to support Perigus Energy as it accelerates the delivery of clean, reliable and affordable power - strengthening Europe's energy security and independence, while delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns to our investors."

Kieran White, CEO of Perigus Energy, added: "Perigus Energy is a very exciting next chapter in a long running renewable success story which has evolved from the origins of an Irish farmer's cooperative and a German family-run business. And so, while our name is new, our people are experienced, and our mission the same.

The high volatility in international energy markets demonstrates clearly Europe's need for secure, home-grown and green electricity. With Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners on board, we will enhance our delivery capability across our multi-gigawatt investment-ready pipeline spanning onshore wind, solar and battery storage. Together, we look forward to advancing renewables to power a secure energy future with care for both society, nature and our people."

Headquartered in Cork, Perigus Energy has over 200 people working on site and from offices in Regensburg, Lauf, Potsdam, Essen, Hamburg, London, Edinburgh and Madrid.

More information can be found on www.perigusenergy.com.

Notes to Editors

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is a global fund manager and leading investor in energy infrastructure. CIP builds value that matters by developing and constructing critical infrastructure projects that shape the future of energy. Through its funds, CIP invests in power generation (solar and wind), energy storage, transmission and distribution, advanced bioenergy, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture.

With 15 funds currently under management, CIP is trusted by over 200 of the world's largest and most sophisticated institutions, having raised EUR ~37 billion to date. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries, with presence on the ground through a network of +2,300 professionals.
For more information, visit www.cip.com.

About Perigus Energy
Perigus Energy develops, builds and operates onshore renewable energy projects in Ireland, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain. Backed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Perigus Energy has 578 MW of installed renewable capacity in Europe and 248 MW of solar energy and onshore wind under construction. Working as a trusted partner in the communities in which it operates, Perigus Energy is guided by its vision to advance renewables together to power a secure energy future. Visit www.perigusenergy.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Link to announcement of transaction: Press Release, 3 February 2026



Media Contact: Perigus Energy, Ireland & UK: Sarah Thatt Foley s.foley@perigusenergy.com + 353 83 156 5690 Perigus Energy, Germany: Anna-Leandra Fischer a.fischer@pergiusenergy.com + 49 151 726 443 31 CIP: media@cip.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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