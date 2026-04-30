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WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 20:31
22,800 Euro
+3,54 % +0,780
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,69022,80020:48
22,69022,80020:48
Dow Jones News
30.04.2026 19:15 Uhr
282 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted completes divestment of its European onshore business

DJ Ørsted completes divestment of its European onshore business 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted completes divestment of its European onshore business 
30-Apr-2026 / 18:41 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30.4.2026 18:41:36 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
 
Further to the announcement issued on 3 February 2026, Ørsted has today completed the divestment of its European 
onshore business to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Global Media Relations 
+45 99 55 95 52 
Globalmedia@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 
8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.comorfollow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. 
 
Attachments 
 . EN_Ørsted completes divestment of its European onshore business.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 426010 
EQS News ID:  2319692 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2319692&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 12:42 ET (16:42 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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